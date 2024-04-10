3 wounded, 5 arrested after Philadelphia Ramadan event ends in gunfire

April 10 (UPI) -- About 1,000 people were attending an outdoor Ramadan celebration in a west Philadelphia park when two groups started shooting at each other Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The gunfire occurred at about 2:30 p.m. when the two groups started firing weapons, NBC Philadelphia, the New York Post and CNN reported.

"At some point, they hear a large volley of gunfire. They say approximately 30 gunshots," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said at the crime scene in describing what police officers reported.

"They observed three males and a female running, and they stopped those individuals," Bethel said. "We recovered four weapons" from those they detained.

At about the same time, Bethel said, a 15-year-old boy allegedly shot at a police officer, who returned fire and struck the teen in his shoulder and leg.

"The officer secured that weapon and then transferred the child to the hospital," Bethel said.

Among those shot during the initial firefight between the two groups was a 22-year-old man, who sustained a gunshot wound to his stomach, Bethel said, and a juvenile who showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his hands.

A young girl also suffered a broken leg when accidentally struck by a police cruiser responding to the shooting scene, Philadelphia police said.

The Philadelphia Masjid mosque, located on the city's west side, hosted the Eid al-Fitr event celebrating the end of Ramadan.

"We know that the majority, 99% of people at this event, are good people who wanted to have a good time," Bethel said.

Police arrested the teen who allegedly shot at the police and the four who were stopped and found carrying firearms.

Officers with the Philadelphia Police and agents with the ATF Philadelphia Field Division are investigating the shootings.