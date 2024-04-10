Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 10, 2024 / 6:21 PM / Updated at 6:21 PM

3 wounded, 5 arrested after Philadelphia Ramadan event ends in gunfire

By Mike Heuer

April 10 (UPI) -- About 1,000 people were attending an outdoor Ramadan celebration in a west Philadelphia park when two groups started shooting at each other Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The gunfire occurred at about 2:30 p.m. when the two groups started firing weapons, NBC Philadelphia, the New York Post and CNN reported.

Advertisement

"At some point, they hear a large volley of gunfire. They say approximately 30 gunshots," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said at the crime scene in describing what police officers reported.

"They observed three males and a female running, and they stopped those individuals," Bethel said. "We recovered four weapons" from those they detained.

Related

At about the same time, Bethel said, a 15-year-old boy allegedly shot at a police officer, who returned fire and struck the teen in his shoulder and leg.

"The officer secured that weapon and then transferred the child to the hospital," Bethel said.

Among those shot during the initial firefight between the two groups was a 22-year-old man, who sustained a gunshot wound to his stomach, Bethel said, and a juvenile who showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his hands.

Advertisement

A young girl also suffered a broken leg when accidentally struck by a police cruiser responding to the shooting scene, Philadelphia police said.

The Philadelphia Masjid mosque, located on the city's west side, hosted the Eid al-Fitr event celebrating the end of Ramadan.

"We know that the majority, 99% of people at this event, are good people who wanted to have a good time," Bethel said.

Police arrested the teen who allegedly shot at the police and the four who were stopped and found carrying firearms.

Officers with the Philadelphia Police and agents with the ATF Philadelphia Field Division are investigating the shootings.

Latest Headlines

Trump loses third attempt to delay next week's hush-money trial
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Trump loses third attempt to delay next week's hush-money trial
April 10 (UPI) -- A New York appellate judge has denied former President Donald Trump's third attempt this week to delay his hush money trial, which is scheduled to start Monday.
U.S., Japan commit to new global military alliance, shared moon-landing project
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S., Japan commit to new global military alliance, shared moon-landing project
April 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday announced a "historic" new military pact and cooperation on a joint space mission to send a Japanese astronaut to the moon.
Georgia Tech unveils first AI supercomputer for student use in new course programs
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Georgia Tech unveils first AI supercomputer for student use in new course programs
April 10 (UPI) -- The Georgia Institute of Technology and NVIDIA Corporation on Wednesday said together they have created the first artificial intelligence supercomputer for student use.
Privacy rights concerns stop progress on renewing FISA surveillance
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Privacy rights concerns stop progress on renewing FISA surveillance
April 10 (UPI) -- Disagreement on how to proceed tanked a House procedural vote to enable continued surveillance of foreigners located abroad on Wednesday.
Opening arguments delivered in Chad Daybell's Idaho murder trial
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Opening arguments delivered in Chad Daybell's Idaho murder trial
April 10 (UPI) -- During opening arguments Wednesday in the Chad Daybell murder trial in Boise, Idaho, the prosecutor said Daybell killed his late wife and two children of his current wife in a what was described as a doomsday cult.
NOAA taps into $2.7M federal funding to help track ocean, climate changes
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NOAA taps into $2.7M federal funding to help track ocean, climate changes
April 10 (UPI) -- NOAA is using $2.7 million in federal funding to deploy a new data-gathering device that will improve measurements of ocean temperatures and climate change, officials said Wednesday.
Donald Trump says Arizona Supreme Court went 'too far' with abortion law
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Donald Trump says Arizona Supreme Court went 'too far' with abortion law
April 10 (UPI) -- Donald Trump said Wednesday that the Arizona Supreme Court's near-total abortion ban goes too far.
Mississippi sheriff warns of levee break, tells residents to 'evacuate immediately'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Mississippi sheriff warns of levee break, tells residents to 'evacuate immediately'
April 10 (UPI) -- Yazoo County, Mississippi Wednesday warned of a levee break on a lake, warning Eastbrook subdivision residents to evacuate immediately. The evacuation comes as several more inches of rain are expected to fall.
Cornel West chooses college professor, BLM co-founder as VP running mate
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Cornel West chooses college professor, BLM co-founder as VP running mate
April 10 (UPI) -- Academic and activist Cornel West on Wednesday chose California State University Professor Melina Abdullah as his running mate for his far-left, independent 2024 presidential campaign.
Warren, Wyden call on General Dynamics for FAFSA answers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Warren, Wyden call on General Dynamics for FAFSA answers
April 10 (UPI) -- Two senators sent a letter to the FAFSA general contractor demanding answers about the "bungled launch" of the new college financial aid forms that has stalled the application process at many higher education institution
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge rules against Trump lawyers naming gov't witnesses in documents case
Judge rules against Trump lawyers naming gov't witnesses in documents case
Mississippi sheriff warns of levee break, tells residents to 'evacuate immediately'
Mississippi sheriff warns of levee break, tells residents to 'evacuate immediately'
Nadine Menendez, wife of Sen. Bob Menendez, asks to delay trial over medical condition
Nadine Menendez, wife of Sen. Bob Menendez, asks to delay trial over medical condition
Floods in Russia, Kazakhstan continue as anger swells over Putin's government response
Floods in Russia, Kazakhstan continue as anger swells over Putin's government response
Israel threatens Iran attack if it retaliates for bombing of Damascus consulate
Israel threatens Iran attack if it retaliates for bombing of Damascus consulate
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement