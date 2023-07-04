Advertisement
July 4, 2023 / 2:18 AM

4 men killed, 2 boys injured in southwest Philadelphia shooting; suspect in custody

By Darryl Coote

July 4 (UPI) -- Police in Philadelphia said four men were killed and two boys were injured in a shooting Monday night that spanned multiple blocks in the city's Kingsessing area.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told reporters during a press conference that the crime scene encompasses a two-by-four-block area in which some 50 spent shell cases have been found.

She said the suspect, described only as a Black man approximately 40 years old, was taken into custody after being cornered by police in an alley. He was wearing a bulletproof vest that contained multiple magazines and was armed with an AR-style rifle, a handgun and a scanner.

A second person was also taken into custody. As the suspect was firing his weapon, this second person "acquired a gun somehow" and returned fire, Outlaw said, adding they don't know this person's connection to the shooter.

RELATED Police seeking at least 2 suspects involved in Baltimore mass shooting

All six gunshot victims were either on the street or in vehicles when they were struck, Outlaw said, again adding that "at this point we don't see a connection to any of the victims and the shooter."

The deceased have only been described as men 20, 22 and 50 years old. The identity of a fourth victim killed in the shooting remained unknown to police who said they believe his age ranged from 16 to 21.

The two injured minors, who are in stable condition, are both boys aged 2 years old and 13 years old, Outlaw said.

RELATED Officer, suspect die during shootout at Indiana hospital

"We have absolutely no idea why this happened," she said.

Reports of a shooting in the area of 56th Street and Chester Avenue first came in shortly before 8:30 p.m.

As officers were responding, they heard multiple shots fired at 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue. Then while on Kingsessing, officers heard more shots coming from Frazier Street.

RELATED Fourth of July weekend shootings leave at least 2 dead, more than 30 injured

Officers pursued the suspect on foot while he continued to fire his weapon before he was taken into custody without incident, Outlaw said.

"Unfortunately, we have six victims here, but it could have been more had it not been for the officers actions," she said.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he was "horrified" by Monday night's shooting and that his "heart is with the loved ones and families of everyone involved."

"This devastating violence must stop," he tweeted.

According to The Gun Violence Archive, there are have been at least 340 mass shootings in the United States this year.

