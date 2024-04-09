Trending
April 9, 2024 / 6:22 PM

House to delay sending Alejandro Mayorkas impeachment articles to Senate

By Chris Benson
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing titled "Worldwide Threats to the Homeland" at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Nov. 2023. The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday delayed sending articles of impeachment against him to the Senate. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing titled "Worldwide Threats to the Homeland" at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Nov. 2023. The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday delayed sending articles of impeachment against him to the Senate. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday delayed sending articles of impeachment to the Senate against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas until Monday in order to help Republicans in their argument ahead of a possible trial.

"To ensure the Senate has adequate time to perform its constitutional duty, the House will transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate next week," a spokesperson for House Speaker Mike Johnson told CNN.

"There is no reason whatsoever for the Senate to abdicate its responsibility to hold an impeachment trial," Johnson's office said.

House Republicans originally had planned to send over the articles of impeachment to the Senate on April 10.

"We are ready to go whenever they are," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters Tuesday, saying that Senate Democrats are ready to act on the Mayorkas articles of impeachment in the chamber, which is controlled by Democrats 51 to 49.

"We are sticking with our plan. We're going to move this as expeditiously as possible," the New York Democrat said Tuesday amid ongoing questions as to how some moderate Democrats up for re-election this year may end up voting.

On social media, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican up for re-election this year, claimed that Schumer "doesn't want to hold the Mayorkas impeachment trial because it will show how bad the crisis truly is."

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, echoed the sentiments of Cruz, saying that Schumer "wants to ignore this responsibility" to act on the articles of impeachment against Mayorkas, despite many viewing the charges as being politically motivated.

"The Senate still has a responsibility to conduct a trial, and no excuse to table the articles of impeachment," Lee wrote on X.

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy joined his Republican colleagues, saying that Senate Democrats look at the idea of impeaching Mayorkas "like spam that landed in their in-box."

"Meanwhile, the border crisis is bringing death, drugs, violence, chaos, criminals, and mayhem into American neighborhoods," Kennedy said Tuesday on social media.

But a Republican strategist and Washington, D.C.-based radio host said Tuesday that the House Republicans' desire to impeach Mayorkas "represents a slippery slope for the country and won't reap any rewards for the GOP."

"But Speaker Johnson had to cater to the right wing of our party, clamoring for him to act on it," George W. Bush-appointee Melik Abdul posted on X.

On Tuesday, the National Immigration Forum called on Congress "to focus on immigration solutions, not impeach Mayorkas."

"We urge Congress to invest energy on solutions that will further secure our border and treat migrants with dignity," Jennie Murray, the president and CEO, put on X.

Biden promotes 'care economy' spending in speech to care workers
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Biden promotes 'care economy' spending in speech to care workers
April 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called for increased pay for care workers, and guaranteed paid leave for those who care for family members, in a speech Tuesday at Washington D.C.'s Union Station.
Missouri to execute death row inmate despite guards' pleas to spare his life
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Missouri to execute death row inmate despite guards' pleas to spare his life
April 9 (UPI) -- Missouri will move forward with the execution Tuesday of Brian Dorsey, who was convicted of murdering his cousin and her husband in 2006, after Gov. Mike Parson denied clemency this week.
GM to relaunch Cruise robotaxis in Arizona -- but with human drivers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
GM to relaunch Cruise robotaxis in Arizona -- but with human drivers
April 9 (UPI) -- General Motors said Tuesday its subsidiary company Cruise will relaunch its autonomous taxi service on American roads but with restrictions and changes, most notably involving humans behind the wheel.
Nobel Prize winner Peter Higgs, who discovered so-called 'God particle,' dies at 94
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Nobel Prize winner Peter Higgs, who discovered so-called 'God particle,' dies at 94
April 9 (UPI) -- The Nobel prize-winning physicist Peter Higgs died Monday at his home in Edinburgh, the University of Edinburgh in United Kingdom confirmed.
Crumbley parents each sentenced to 10-15 years in prison over son's school shooting
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Crumbley parents each sentenced to 10-15 years in prison over son's school shooting
April 9 (UPI) -- Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, each will spend the next 10 to 15 years in prison in Tuesday's first-of-its-kind penalty.
Arizona Supreme Court upholds 1864 law, making near-total ban on abortion
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Arizona Supreme Court upholds 1864 law, making near-total ban on abortion
April 9 (UPI) -- The Arizona Supreme Court is upholding a law from 1864, cementing a near-total abortion ban across the state.
N.Y. AG Letitia James says 2 robocallers targeting Black voters will pay $1.25 million
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
N.Y. AG Letitia James says 2 robocallers targeting Black voters will pay $1.25 million
April 9 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday that two men will pay $1.25 million for robocalls targeting Black New Yorkers before the 2020 general election discouraging them from voting by mail.
Boeing Q1 deliveries plunge amid safety concerns
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Boeing Q1 deliveries plunge amid safety concerns
April 9 (UPI) -- Deliveries of Boeing airplanes dropped during the first quarter of this year to their lowest number since midway through 2021, in the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic.
New EPA rules to slash cancer risks near chemical plants
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New EPA rules to slash cancer risks near chemical plants
April 9 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency finalized new regulations Tuesday to drastically cut the amount of toxic pollution emitted from chemical plants, part of a larger initiative by the White House to reduce cancer risks.
Norfolk Southern reaches tentative $600M derailment settlement
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Norfolk Southern reaches tentative $600M derailment settlement
April 9 (UPI) -- Norfolk Southern Railway signed off on a $600 million agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit stemming from the massive derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, last year, the Atlanta-based company confirmed Tuesday.
