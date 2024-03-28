Trending
U.S. News
March 28, 2024 / 2:49 PM

Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas impeachment to go to Senate April 10

By Doug Cunningham
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (pictured in November on Capitol Hill) is accused of two alleged "high crimes and misdemeanors" by House Republicans. The Senate will face the matter next month. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (pictured in November on Capitol Hill) is accused of two alleged "high crimes and misdemeanors" by House Republicans. The Senate will face the matter next month. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

March 28 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Thursday that House Republicans are sending two articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate April 10.

Johnson said in a letter to Schumer, "We urge you to schedule a trial of the matter expeditiously."

Republicans accuse Mayorkas of two alleged "high crimes and misdemeanors."

They are "willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law" and a "breach of public trust."

The move sets up a confrontation with Senate Democrats, who maintain there is no evidence of wrongdoing by Mayorkas and his impeachment is unconstitutional.

Schumer said in a February statement after Republicans impeached Mayorkas by a single vote, "This sham impeachment effort is another embarrassment for House Republicans. The one and only reason for this impeachment is for Speaker Johnson to further appease Donald Trump."

DHS, when asked for a statement about the impeachment referral, reiterated the statement issued when Mayorkas was first impeached by House Republicans.

"Without a shred of evidence or legitimate Constitutional grounds, and despite bipartisan opposition, House Republicans have falsely smeared a dedicated public servant who has spent more than 20 years enforcing our laws and serving our country," DHS spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg said.

Republicans claim in their letter to Schumer that, "The evidence on both charges is clear, comprehensive, and compelling, and the House's solemn act to impeach the first sitting Cabinet official in American history demands timely action by the Senate."

Schumer could schedule a trial or move to vote to dismiss the impeachment without a trial.

Should a trial be held, it would require a two-thirds vote to remove Mayorkas from office. Since Democrats are in the majority, there's virtually no chance that there would be enough votes to remove Mayorkas.

