March 28, 2024 / 2:00 AM

California man sentenced to 11 months over threatening calls to Pelosi, Mayorkas

By Darryl Coote
A man was sentenced to prison on Wednesday over leaving a threatening voicemail to Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in January 2021 when she still served as speaker of the House of Representatives. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
A man was sentenced to prison on Wednesday over leaving a threatening voicemail to Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in January 2021 when she still served as speaker of the House of Representatives. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- A California man has been sentenced to nearly a year in prison for making threatening calls to Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, federal prosecutors said.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup sentenced David Allen Carrier, 44, of Concord, Calif., to 11 months' imprisonment on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty in December to two counts of making threats against a federal official.

Federal prosecutors had accused Carrier of having called Pelosi, D-Calif., on Jan. 21, 2021, a day after Joe Biden was inaugurated as president and just weeks after the supporters of former President Donald Trump had attacked the U.S. Capitol in a failed attempt to keep the New York real estate mogul in power.

At the time Carrier had left Pelosi the threatening message, the senior politician was speaker of the House of Representatives, third in the presidential line of succession.

"We've got a bullet and a rope with your [expletive] name on it," Carrier said in the voicemail, according to the sentencing memorandum seen by ABC News.

More than a year later, Carrier called the U.S. Department of Homeland Security hotline on June 30, 2022, and left a threatening voicemail for Mayorkas, instructing the federal official to "close the border before we citizens start killing those [expletive] illegal immigrants." If Mayorkas didn't do what he said, Carrier threatened to "feed him to the dogs," the court document states.

Alsup on Wednesday ordered Carrier to serve three years' supervised release and to not contact, directly or indirectly, either of Pelosi of Mayorkas. He is also to attend mental health and substance abuse treatment while on supervised release, the Justice Department said.

"Violent threats targeting elected officials also threaten our democratic system," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Tripp.

"Today's sentence demonstrates that anyone who sends politically motivated threats of violence to government officials will be investigated by the FBI and held accountable."

