Biden campaign rakes in $90M during March, topping Trump haul

April 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's re-election campaign said Saturday it raised a thumping $90 million in March, a multimillion-dollar advantage over Republican rival Donald Trump's operation during the same time period. The Biden campaign made the announcement in a statement issued to media outlets, saying the haul raised its fundraising total for 2024 to $187 million, including $192 million cash on hand heading into the second quarter of 2024. Advertisement

Aides for Biden released the total ahead of a monthly filing deadline to do so imposed by the Federal Elections Commission.

The president recently held major fundraising events in New York and Washington, D.C., which contributed largely to the financial success of his campaign so far.

Trump by comparison raised $43 million during March, CNN reported, citing campaign sources. The former president's totals so far have fallen short of his 2020 election campaign fundraising totals.

Trump raised $65.6 million in March, when combined with the efforts of the Republican National Committee.

Biden campaign officials seized on the multi-million-dollar difference.

"The money we are raising is historic, and it's going to the critical work of building a winning operation, focused solely on the voters who will decide this election -- offices across the country, staff in our battleground states, and a paid media program meeting voters where they are," Biden's campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a press release.

"It's a stark contrast to Trump's cash-strapped operation that is funneling the limited and billionaire-reliant funds it has to pay off his various legal fees."

Trump's campaign said the former president expects to raise $43 million at a fundraiser dinner Saturday night in Florida.

The event is the first since Trump's campaign merged with the Republican National Committee, after he became the party's presumptive presidential nominee.

Former first lady Melania Trump is scheduled to host a fundraising event for the Log Cabin Republicans on April 20 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.

Biden, meanwhile, has relied on smaller donations.

The president's campaign said 96% of its donations were under $200, while 1.6 million people have donated to it so far.