Melania Trump to host fundraiser for LGBTQ Republican group

April 5 (UPI) -- Former first lady Melania Trump is scheduled to host a fundraising event for the Log Cabin Republicans on April 20 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. The event, first reported by Politico, will be Melania Trump's first major political event of the year. The LGBTQ-focused conservative group hosted another event at Mar-a-Lago in 2021, during which she was the guest of honor. Advertisement

The April event will be to celebrate the launch of the Log Cabin Republican's "Road to Victory" program, which plans to target voters in swing states.

Melania Trump has largely remained absent from husband Donald Trump's campaign activities, having made only two appearances -- once when he announced his re-election bid in November 2022 and again when they went to cast their votes in March for the Florida presidential primary.

When asked in March if she planned to return to the campaign trail, Melanie Trump said, "Stay tuned."

The host committee for the event includes Republican donors Saul Fox, Amanda Schumacher, Bill White, Bryan Eure and Richard Grenell.

Grenell was Trump's ambassador to Germany and acting director of national intelligence.

The former first lady has maintained financial ties to the Log Cabin Republicans for years. Last year, she reported a $250,000 payment from the group in December 2022.

The Log Cabin Republicans describes itself as "LGBT Republicans and straight allies who support equality under the law for all, free markets, individual liberty, limited government and a strong national defense," according to the organization's website.

The organization on Tuesday announced its first round of endorsed congressional candidates for 2024. Included on that list are Rep. Darrell Issa, R- Calif.; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-N.C.; Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.; and Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas.