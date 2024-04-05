Advertisement
April 5, 2024 / 3:37 PM

Democrats propose naming prison after Donald Trump, saying it's honor he 'truly deserves'

By Doug Cunningham
Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va., was joined Friday by two other House Democrats to introduce legislation renaming Miami's federal prison after Donald Trump. Connolly said with Trump facing nearly 100 felonies, its "the only honor he truly deserves." File pool photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI
Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va., was joined Friday by two other House Democrats to introduce legislation renaming Miami's federal prison after Donald Trump. Connolly said with Trump facing nearly 100 felonies, its "the only honor he truly deserves." File pool photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Three Democratic House members Friday introduced legislation to name Miami's federal prison after former President Donald Trump.

They said it's the only honor he "truly deserves."

The legislation from Reps. Gerry Connolly - D-Va., Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., and John Garamendi, D-Calif., is a response to a House GOP bill to rename Washington's Dulles Airport after Trump.

Rep. Connolly said in a statement that naming a federal prison after Trump is a "far more fitting option" than putting his name on an airport.

"I see no reason to wait. Donald Trump faces nearly 100 felony charges," Connolly added. "He has been found liable of sexual abuse and, subsequently, for defaming the victim of that abuse. He has been fined hundreds of millions of dollars in a civil fraud case. It is only right that the closest federal prison to Mar-a-Lago should bear his name. I hope our Republican friends will join us in bestowing upon Donald J. Trump the only honor he truly deserves."

"Everyone knows President Trump loves to write his name in gold letters on all his buildings," Rep. Moskowitz said in a statement. "But he's never had his name on a federal building before and as a public servant I just want to help the former president. Help us make that dream a reality."

Rep. Garamendi said, "I cannot think of a more fitting tribute to our former president, Donald J. Trump, than renaming the closest federal prison to Mar-a-Lago in his honor."

Their bill would rename Miami's federal prison "'Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution''

House Republicans Tuesday introduced legislation to rename Dulles International Airport in Virginia to "Donald J. Trump International Airport."

