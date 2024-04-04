Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 4, 2024 / 2:05 PM

Judge rejects Trump's bid to dismiss Georgia election case on free speech grounds

By Ehren Wynder
Judge Scott McAfee on Thursday struck down former President Donald Trump's motion to have the Georgia election interference case thrown out on First Amendment grounds. In his order denying the motion, he argued, "even core political speech addressing matters of public concern is not impenetrable from prosecution if allegedly used to further criminal activity." File Pool Photo by Alex Slitz/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | Judge Scott McAfee on Thursday struck down former President Donald Trump's motion to have the Georgia election interference case thrown out on First Amendment grounds. In his order denying the motion, he argued, "even core political speech addressing matters of public concern is not impenetrable from prosecution if allegedly used to further criminal activity." File Pool Photo by Alex Slitz/EPA-EFE

April 4 (UPI) -- An Altlanta-area judge on Thursday struck down former President Donald Trump's motion to have the Georgia election interference case thrown out on First Amendment grounds.

Judge Scott McAfee, in his order denying the motion, argued, "even core political speech addressing matters of public concern is not impenetrable from prosecution if allegedly used to further criminal activity."

Advertisement

In a hearing held last week in Fulton County, Trump's attorney Steve Sadow argued the former president's statements regarding the 2020 presidential election are "the zenith of protected speech" and that even false statements are protected under the First Amendment.

McAfee, however, determined the defendants had not presented "any authority that the speech and conduct alleged is protected political speech."

Related

The Petition Clause of the First Amendment, which allows one to communicate with government officials, "does not extend to allegedly fraudulent petitions," McAfee argued.

"In other words, the law does not insulate speech allegedly made during fraudulent or criminal conduct from prosecution under the guise of petitioning the government."

Fulton County prosecutor Donald Wakeford said arguments about the First Amendment should be determined by a jury rather than in pre-trial motions. He also argued Trump's false statements were "employed as part of criminal activity with criminal intentions."

Advertisement

State prosecutors argued Trump's statements contributed to a broad conspiracy, which also included impersonating government officials and submitting false and forged documents.

In response to the ruling, Sadow in a statement wrote, "President Trump and other defendants respectfully disagree with Judge McAfee's order and will continue to evaluate their options regarding the First Amendment challenges.

"It is significant that the court's ruling made clear that defendants were not foreclosed from again raising their 'as-applied challenges at the appropriate time after the establishment of a factual record ...'"

McAfee's ruling clears another roadblock to moving forward the sweeping racketeering case against Trump and his co-defendants, but the judge has not yet set a trial date.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has indicated she would be ready to go to trial as soon as August, but the trial could be delayed further because of the controversy around Willis' romantic involvement with special prosecutor Nathan Wade leading up to the trial.

McAfee previously struck down similar First Amendment-based motions from other defendants in the case.

Trump and 18 of his supporters pleaded not guilty in August 2023 to all charges alleging interference in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Four of the co-defendants have since accepted plea deals in exchange for their willingness to testify against the other defendants.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

In civil fraud case, Trump submits corrected bond after rejection by N.Y. courts
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
In civil fraud case, Trump submits corrected bond after rejection by N.Y. courts
April 4 (UPI) -- Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have resubmitted his $175 million bond for his civil fraud judgment in New York Thursday, following a rejection by the court.
Boeing paid $160M to Alaska Airline to compensate for door plug incident
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Boeing paid $160M to Alaska Airline to compensate for door plug incident
April 4 (UPI) -- Airplane manufacturer Boeing paid out $160 million to Alaska Airlines in lost compensation a mishap in-air forced the 737 Max 9 to land.
X gives free subscriptions, blue checkmarks to 'influential' users
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
X gives free subscriptions, blue checkmarks to 'influential' users
April 4 (UPI) -- The social media platform X owned by Elon Musk on Wednesday began displaying the "blue check" feature mark for "influential" users on the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Janet Yellen arrives in China for bilateral, economic meetings
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Janet Yellen arrives in China for bilateral, economic meetings
April 4 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived Thursday in China for a series of bilateral and economic meetings through Tuesday.
Prosecutors recommend 10-15 year sentences for Jennifer, James Crumbley
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Prosecutors recommend 10-15 year sentences for Jennifer, James Crumbley
April 4 (UPI) -- Prosecutors requested that the parents of parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley each receive up to 15 years in prison for their alleged role in the shooting that killed four students.
Kamala Harris to unveil 'historic' $20B investment in climate, clean energy projects
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Kamala Harris to unveil 'historic' $20B investment in climate, clean energy projects
April 4 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday to announce a historic $20 billion investment in tens of thousands of climate and clean energy projects across the United States.
Eclipse fever hits Texas towns preparing for a crush of visitors
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Eclipse fever hits Texas towns preparing for a crush of visitors
April 4 (UPI) -- Cities and small towns in Texas from the Mexico border to Texarkana are bracing for a flood of visitors ahead of next week's solar eclipse.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.23B after no winner Wednesday
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.23B after no winner Wednesday
April 3 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot grew to $1.23 billion after no winning ticket was purchased for Wednesday night's $1.09 billion prize, which was already the fourth largest in the game's history, according to lotto officials.
Texas man sentenced to 37 years over shooting at Muslim-owned tire shop
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Texas man sentenced to 37 years over shooting at Muslim-owned tire shop
April 4 (UPI) -- A Texas man who fatally shot one person and threatened the lives of at least four others at a Muslim-owned tire dealer and repair shop on Christmas Eve in 2015 has been sentenced to 37 years in prison.
UMBC agrees to pay $4.1M to student-athletes to settle abuse case
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
UMBC agrees to pay $4.1M to student-athletes to settle abuse case
April 3 (UPI) -- The University of Maryland, Baltimore County, has agreed to pay $4.14 million to student-athletes who were sexually abused and discriminated against by a former swim coach, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Body found on Lake Ontario identified decades later as man who went over Niagara Falls
Body found on Lake Ontario identified decades later as man who went over Niagara Falls
Self-proclaimed "sovereign citizen" Taylor James Johnatakis gets 87 months for Jan. 6 riot
Self-proclaimed "sovereign citizen" Taylor James Johnatakis gets 87 months for Jan. 6 riot
Sonar images of Baltimore bridge collapse vividly show scale of removal effort needed
Sonar images of Baltimore bridge collapse vividly show scale of removal effort needed
Judge will not delay Trump's hush-money trial over presidential immunity claim
Judge will not delay Trump's hush-money trial over presidential immunity claim
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.23B after no winner Wednesday
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.23B after no winner Wednesday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement