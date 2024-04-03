Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 3, 2024 / 5:50 PM

Biden, Sanders tout efforts to lower 'outrageous' prescription drug costs

By Sheri Walsh
President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., shake hands as they tout their accomplishments to lower "outrageous" prescription drug costs, during an event Wednesday in the Indian Treaty Room on the White House complex in Washington, D.C. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 4 | President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., shake hands as they tout their accomplishments to lower "outrageous" prescription drug costs, during an event Wednesday in the Indian Treaty Room on the White House complex in Washington, D.C. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., teamed up Wednesday at the White House to highlight their efforts to lower "outrageous" healthcare costs.

The senator argued Americans, regardless of political affiliation, are "sick and tired of paying, by far, the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs."

Advertisement

"It's outrageous, but we're doing something about it finally," the president added. "You and I have been fighting this for 25 years. Finally, we beat Big Pharma, finally."

Biden is making his crackdown on corporate greed and relief for Americans' financial burdens a key part of his 2024 re-election campaign.

Related

Last year, Sanders criticized the administration for failing to tackle health care costs and even threatened to stall the confirmation of National Institutes of Health Director Monica Bertagnolli until the White House presented a strategy.

"Here is some good news, despite all of the incredible wealth and political power of the pharmaceutical industry ... despite all of that, the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress are beginning to make some progress," Sanders said Wednesday.

"My impression is that these companies, as well as many others in the pharmaceutical industry, are beginning to catch onto the fact that the American people are tired of being ripped off and paying astronomical prices for prescription drugs they need to stay alive or ease their pain," Sanders added.

Advertisement

During the event, Biden and Sanders touted Medicare's new ability to negotiate the cost of certain prescription drugs with pharmaceutical companies, as well as Inflation Reduction Act caps for Medicare patients that include $35 for insulin and brand-name out-of-pocket expenses below $2,000 a year.

"I think we should be more aggressive. It's time to negotiate lower prices for at least 50 drugs a year. We only have -- the law only required 10 now and then 15 and moves up," Biden said.

Sanders also noted that the cost of inhalers had recently been capped by three of the top four inhaler manufacturers to $35 a month, as he called out Teva Pharmaceuticals for holding out.

"Despite all that we have accomplished up to now, it is not enough. Much, much more needs to be done," the senator said, as Biden blamed Republicans for failing to support the Inflation Reduction Act.

"Not one Republican in the entire Congress -- it surprised me, I have to admit to you -- not one single Republican voted for it," Biden said. "Not one single one to give us authority to take on and beat Big Pharma."

"When Big Pharma doesn't play by the rules, competitors can't offer lower prices for generic drugs and devices and carry that medication so prices are raised artificially," Biden added. "I thank Bernie for leading the charge to do something about this."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

FCC plans vote to resurrect net neutrality next month
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
FCC plans vote to resurrect net neutrality next month
April 3 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission has scheduled a vote to reinstate net neutrality oversight by the FCC and prevent online publishers from favoring some users over others.
$1.09 billion Powerball jackpot fourth largest in history
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
$1.09 billion Powerball jackpot fourth largest in history
April 3 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing will be worth $1.09 billion, the fourth largest jackpot in history, according to Powerball officials.
Kentucky residents, governor assess damage from trio of tornadoes that swept state
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Kentucky residents, governor assess damage from trio of tornadoes that swept state
April 3 (UPI) -- Three tornadoes and straight-line winds devastated multiple areas across Kentucky Tuesday, caused a deadly auto accident and triggered a state of emergency declaration.
N.Y. DA: Donald Trump 'can't have it both ways' in move to dismiss hush-money case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
N.Y. DA: Donald Trump 'can't have it both ways' in move to dismiss hush-money case
April 3 (UPI) -- Alvin Bragg asked Judge Juan Merchan to deny Donald Trump's latest attempt to dismiss the hush-money trial against him in Manhattan in a filing on Wednesday.
Amazon slashes hundreds of jobs in cloud computing division
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Amazon slashes hundreds of jobs in cloud computing division
April 3 (UPI) -- Amazon confirmed Wednesday it is cutting hundreds of cloud computing jobs. The layoffs are in physical stores technology and sales within the company's cloud computing division.
Man sentenced for selling fentanyl 8 days after release from correctional facility
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man sentenced for selling fentanyl 8 days after release from correctional facility
April 3 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to selling fentanyl eight days after being released from prison on a separate offense.
2 investors plead guilty to insider trading linked to Trump Media deal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
2 investors plead guilty to insider trading linked to Trump Media deal
April 3 (UPI) -- Two men Wednesday pleaded guilty to illegal insider trading linked to a deal that took Trump Media and Technology Group public. Michael Shvartsman and his brother Gerald Shvartsman pleaded guilty to securities fraud.
Tennessee elementary school educator named 'National Teacher of the Year'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tennessee elementary school educator named 'National Teacher of the Year'
April 3 (UPI) -- Tennessee's Missy Testerman specializes in teaching English as a second language and earned recognition as the National Teacher of the Year, the Council of Chief State School Officers announced Wednesday
Biden administration signs proclamation to protect Colorado's Thompson Divide
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden administration signs proclamation to protect Colorado's Thompson Divide
April 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a proclamation Wednesday establishing Colorado's Camp Hale, the Continental Divide National Monument, covering more than 221,000 acres for 20 years.
Sonar images of Baltimore bridge collapse vividly show scale of removal effort needed
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sonar images of Baltimore bridge collapse vividly show scale of removal effort needed
April 3 (UPI) -- With efforts to remove the debris from the Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore underway, U.S. Navy Seas System Command sonar imagery Tuesday showed huge parts of the wreckage sitting on the Patapsco river bottom.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan as buildings collapse, people trapped
Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan as buildings collapse, people trapped
World Central Kitchen identifies seven workers killed in Gaza strike
World Central Kitchen identifies seven workers killed in Gaza strike
House Republicans introduce bill to rename Dulles Airport after Donald Trump
House Republicans introduce bill to rename Dulles Airport after Donald Trump
J.K. Rowling won't be charged for anti-trans comments amid new Scotland law
J.K. Rowling won't be charged for anti-trans comments amid new Scotland law
Tropicana Las Vegas closes after seven decades to clear way for baseball stadium
Tropicana Las Vegas closes after seven decades to clear way for baseball stadium
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement