Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 21, 2024 / 5:21 PM

Medicare now will cover weight-loss drug Wegovy for heart patients

By Ehren Wynder
The Food and Drug Administration earlier this month cleared Ozempic manufacturer Novo Nordisk to market the weight-loss drug Wegovy for heart benefits. Medicare now will cover Wegovy prescriptions for patients with a high risk of heart disease. Both brands Ozempic and Wegovy are based on the anti-diabetic medication semaglutide. File Photo by Ida Marie Odgaard/EPA-EFE
The Food and Drug Administration earlier this month cleared Ozempic manufacturer Novo Nordisk to market the weight-loss drug Wegovy for heart benefits. Medicare now will cover Wegovy prescriptions for patients with a high risk of heart disease. Both brands Ozempic and Wegovy are based on the anti-diabetic medication semaglutide. File Photo by Ida Marie Odgaard/EPA-EFE

March 21 (UPI) -- Medicare now will cover Wegovy after the Food and Drug Administration cleared the manufacturer to market the popular weight-loss drug as a treatment for heart problems.

A Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services spokesperson told NBC News Thursday that Medicare, which historically has been barred from paying for weight-loss drugs, now will pay for Wegovy if it is being used to reduce the risk of heart disease. The drug still will not be covered if it is only being used for weight management.

Advertisement

The CMS said it reconsidered its coverage of Wegovy after the FDA expanded approval for the drug to be prescribed to people who are at risk of heart complications.

Anti-obesity drugs that get approval to treat conditions other than excess weight can be covered in Medicare Part D prescription plans. Reducing heart disease risk is a medically accepted use under federal law.

Related

The FDA approved Wegovy manufacturer Novo Nordisk's application to list cardiovascular benefits earlier this month after reviewing a 17,000-patient study, which showed people who took Wegovy had a 20% lower risk of a cardiac event than people who took a placebo.

Advertisement

Lawrence Gostin, director of the O'Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University, told NBC News that Medicare's coverage of Wegovy could be financially risky. The drug carries a list price of about $1,200.

The Congressional Budget Office on Wednesday maintained its view that coverage of Wegovy would increase overall federal spending, but the cost would depend on the actual use of the drug under eligible recipients and the duration of their treatment.

The Treat and Reduce Obesity Act, which would lift Medicare's restriction on coverage of weight-loss drugs, has bipartisan support, but it's unlikely to gain traction in Congress without clearer insight on how that would affect federal spending.

Wegovy is sure to be popular for Medicare patients, as a December survey from the University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging found three in four adults think Medicare should cover prescription weight-loss drugs.

Novo Nordisk has said it is gradually increasing its supply of Wegovy over the course of this year to keep up with increased demand amid an ongoing shortage.

Latest Headlines

Officials warn of dangers of Comfi Baby walkers
Health News // 5 hours ago
Officials warn of dangers of Comfi Baby walkers
Your baby could be endangered by now-recalled Comfi Baby Infant Walkers, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warned Thursday.
Massachusetts General succeeds with genetically edited pig kidney transplant
Health News // 5 hours ago
Massachusetts General succeeds with genetically edited pig kidney transplant
March 21 (UPI) -- Massachusetts General Hospital Thursday announced the world's first successful genetically edited pig kidney transplant into a human.
Fertility rates expected to fall worldwide, pushing population down
Health News // 5 hours ago
Fertility rates expected to fall worldwide, pushing population down
By 2050, three-quarters of the world's nations will see fertility rates fall to below replacement levels, meaning their populations will be steadily shrinking, a new study predicts.
Oral bacteria may speed growth of colon cancers
Health News // 7 hours ago
Oral bacteria may speed growth of colon cancers
A germ commonly found in the human mouth can travel to colon tumors and appears to speed their growth, new research shows.
Flu linked to greater risk for neurological disorders than COVID-19, study shows
Health News // 7 hours ago
Flu linked to greater risk for neurological disorders than COVID-19, study shows
The flu is more likely to lead to a neurological disorder than COVID-19, according to a new study that surprised its authors.
Study shows heart damage from COVID-19
Health News // 8 hours ago
Study shows heart damage from COVID-19
COVID-19 can damage a person's heart even if the coronavirus doesn't directly infect the heart tissue, a new study has found.
U.S. life expectancy improves despite record-high overdose deaths
Health News // 8 hours ago
U.S. life expectancy improves despite record-high overdose deaths
Life expectancy in the United States began to bounce back in 2022, although deaths among children increased and drug overdose deaths continued to reach record highs, new government research shows.
Sugary soda, fruit juice linked to higher risk for Type 2 diabetes among boys
Health News // 1 day ago
Sugary soda, fruit juice linked to higher risk for Type 2 diabetes among boys
Boys who drink lots of sugary soda and fruit juice could be more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes later in life, a new study has found.
One in 10 U.S. kids aged 5-17 diagnosed with ADHD
Health News // 1 day ago
One in 10 U.S. kids aged 5-17 diagnosed with ADHD
About 1 in every 10 U.S. children ages 5 to 17 has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to the latest government statistics.
Alzheimer's caregivers are stressed amid rising costs, complexity of accessing care
Health News // 1 day ago
Alzheimer's caregivers are stressed amid rising costs, complexity of accessing care
Nearly 7 million American seniors are living with Alzheimer's dementia, placing a huge strain on both personal caregivers and the U.S. healthcare system, according to a new Alzheimer's Association report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Too much energy spent combating stress linked to earlier death in men, study finds
Too much energy spent combating stress linked to earlier death in men, study finds
Oral bacteria may speed growth of colon cancers
Oral bacteria may speed growth of colon cancers
Venting to others doesn't reduce anger, study shows
Venting to others doesn't reduce anger, study shows
Intermittent fasting each day boosts risk of cardiovascular death, analysis reveals
Intermittent fasting each day boosts risk of cardiovascular death, analysis reveals
Study shows heart damage from COVID-19
Study shows heart damage from COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement