March 12, 2024 / 7:41 PM

Republican group to spend $50 million in 6 swing states to defeat Trump

'Donald Trump too dangerous and too unhinged to ever be president again,' PAC's leader says

By Chris Benson
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the 2024 Conservative Political Action Conference in February at National Harbor, Md. On Tuesday, a Republican political action committee said they are investing $50 million in six swing states to defeat Trump. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
1 of 3 | Former President Donald Trump speaks at the 2024 Conservative Political Action Conference in February at National Harbor, Md. On Tuesday, a Republican political action committee said they are investing $50 million in six swing states to defeat Trump. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- A $50 million outreach campaign launched Tuesday by a Republican political action committee aims to reach people in key swing states to showcase GOP voters who won't again vote for Donald Trump, even as he appears likely to grab the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The Washington, D.C.-based Republican Voters Against Trump -- a wing of Republican Accountability PAC -- said that "traditional Republican voters who have long supported the party but have concerns about Donald Trump proved decisive in the 2020 election," the group said in a statement.

"Former Republicans and Republican-leaning voters hold the key to 2024, and reaching them with credible, relatable messengers is essential to re-creating the anti-Trump coalition that made the difference in 2020," Sarah Longwell, Republican Accountability PAC's president, said Tuesday.

The Republican political action committee took similar steps in the 2020 election and again plan this year to target voters with over 100 "credible messengers" by elevating their voices in a "surround-sound approach" that will run television, radio, digital media and billboard spots in six key battleground states: Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin.

Related

On X, the group unveiled a video highlighting many of the participants who give their reasons for why they will not support the former president, whose daughter-in-law Lara Trump on Sunday was elected co-chair of the Republican National Committee amid a lag in RNC fundraising.

Longwell -- who also is the Republican Accountability PAC's executive director -- said RVAT's plan "establishes a permission structure that says that -- whatever their complaints about Joe Biden -- Donald Trump is too dangerous and too unhinged to ever be president again," she said, adding, "Who better to make this case than the voters who used to support him?"

On MSNBC's Morning Joe program Tuesday morning, Longwell claimed that 30% of Republican's "haven't gone fully MAGA." She said many Republicans voted in 2020 for President Joe Biden.

"Some of those people are going to go home to Trump," she said while describing the Republican party base and the need to "build a tribe" and form a "permission structure" for other Republicans to vote for Biden once more.

While the group's intent is not to necessarily create a "pro-Biden" voting faction, Longwell said that while "center-right" voters were turned off by attack ads in 2020, "what you can do is build an anti-Trump coalition."

