Some Republicans are voicing anger over election of Lara Trump to RNC

Lara Trump, wife of Donald Trump's son, Eric, addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference on February 22, 2024, in National Harbor, Maryland. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Some Republicans are voicing anger over last week's election of Lara Trump to the role of co-chair over the Republican National Convention. Lara Trump, who is married to Donald Trump's son Eric Trump, was elected to the role with chairman Michael Whatley - another of the former president's supporters -- at a meeting in Houston, Texas, the RNC said in a news release Friday. Advertisement

"I will be laser-focused on protecting our elections, ensuring that the RNC's money is spent with maximum impact, and building out key capabilities to ensure that we win close races on the margins," Lara Trump said.

"Everything I do at this committee will have one focus: re-electing Donald Trump, flipping the Senate, and expanding the House this November."

Many people online said that they are officially "no longer a Republican" while others said the GOP gets "progressively worse" with each new party boss and that the "nepotism on display" would amount to a "major Democrat party victory."

Ayden David Marietta, who identifies as a Gen Z conservative on social media, said they will focus on down-ballot races this election.

Advertisement

"If these idiots aren't ousted or they don't wake up nationally in 2024, I will see to it they will," Marietta said. "We must reclaim the party of Lincoln, Coolidge and Reagan."

Some, like U.S. Navy veteran Dan Stilwell, said that they would "not donate another penny" to the Republican Party as long as Lara Trump remains involved in its leadership. Others said that they would change from Republican to Independent, or vote for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the 2024 presidential election.

"Remember-Laura Trump said 'every single penny' will be spent on Trump," Kyle Sweetser, who identified themselves as a "Haley Republican," said on social media. "Pair that with the RNC resolution to ban paying Trump's legal bills being shot down, the GOP is in for a whole lot of losing in 2024."