March 8, 2024 / 2:54 PM

Despite not having candidates to run, political group No Labels presses on

By Doug Cunningham
The No Labels group Friday decided in a virtual delegate meeting to go ahead with plans to run a third-party presidential ticket against President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, even though they have no candidates. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. (R with Sen. Mitt Romney), said in February he won't run on the No Labels ticket. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
The No Labels group Friday decided in a virtual delegate meeting to go ahead with plans to run a third-party presidential ticket against President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, even though they have no candidates. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. (R with Sen. Mitt Romney), said in February he won't run on the No Labels ticket. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

March 8 (UPI) -- In a Friday No Labels virtual delegate meeting, the group decided to continue plans to run a ticket against President Joe Biden and Donald Trump in November, even though they don't have any candidates.

No ticket was announced at the meeting.

"They voted near unanimously to continue our 2024 project and to move immediately to identify candidates to serve on the Unity presidential ticket," No Labels convention chairman Mike Rawlings said. "Every one of our delegates had their own explanation for wanting to move ahead."

Rawlings said they have to make sure they have a ticket "that we can see a pathway to the White House to win."

The group tried to keep its virtual delegate meeting secret.

No Labels Vice President Sam Brooks emailed delegates telling them the meeting was "strictly off the record and for delegates only," according to an email obtained by Politico.

The group describes itself as centrist, but Democrats supporting President Joe Biden deride the group as a stalking horse for Donald Trump, believing they have the potential to damage Biden's prospects while the net effect would be to help Trump get back into the Oval Office.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said in February he won't run on the No Labels ticket, and former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is running for the Senate.

According to Rawlings, No Labels will make a final decision on whether to field a third-party presidential ticket after March 14 but no later than early April.

17 years after FBI agent went missing in Iran, bureau still seeks clues in disappearance
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
17 years after FBI agent went missing in Iran, bureau still seeks clues in disappearance
March 8 (UPI) -- The FBE issued a statement Friday ahead the 17th anniversary of the abduction of retired FBI agent Robert "Bob" Levinson in Iran, saying it will continue to seek "every lead" in his disappearance.
State Department slams Zimbabwe after U.S. aid workers deported
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
State Department slams Zimbabwe after U.S. aid workers deported
March 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Friday issued a stinging rebuke of Zimbabwe after that country recently deported aid workers.
Trump posts $91.6 million bond to appeal E. Jean Carroll defamation verdict
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump posts $91.6 million bond to appeal E. Jean Carroll defamation verdict
March 8 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump posted a $91.6 million bond Friday that was required to appeal E. Jean Carroll's $83.3 million defamation judgment against him.
U.S. economy added 275,000 jobs in February, unemployment was 3.9%
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. economy added 275,000 jobs in February, unemployment was 3.9%
March 8 (UPI) -- The Labor Department said Friday 275,000 jobs were created in February, beating expectations of Wall Street economists while unemployment was 3.9%.
United Airlines plane loses wheel after takeoff in San Francisco
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
United Airlines plane loses wheel after takeoff in San Francisco
March 8 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into United Airlines operations after a wheel fell off one of its Boeing 777 departing from San Francisco.
Pentagon gives green light to resume V-22 Osprey flights after deadly crash
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pentagon gives green light to resume V-22 Osprey flights after deadly crash
March 8 (UPI) -- The Pentagon cleared the V-22 Osprey to fly again on Friday after they had been under scrutiny since a November crash near Japan that killed eight U.S. servicemembers.
Cheese company Sargento distances itself from listeria outbreak
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Cheese company Sargento distances itself from listeria outbreak
March 8 (UPI) -- Wisconsin-based cheese company Sargento Foods said its products were safe and not included in a February recall that implicated one of their former partners, Rizo-Lopez Foods, Inc.
James Crumbley's communications revoked after making threats from jailhouse
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
James Crumbley's communications revoked after making threats from jailhouse
March 8 (UPI) -- James Crumbley's involuntary manslaughter trial in Michigan took an unusual turn on Thursday the judge signing an order revoking his communications privileges over alleged threats he made.
George Santos says he's running for Congress again
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
George Santos says he's running for Congress again
March 8 (UPI) -- Former congressman and noted fabulist George Santos announced Thursday night that he was running for Congress, about three months after he was expelled from the House of Representatives.
Army soldier arrested on charges of selling sensitive military information to China
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Army soldier arrested on charges of selling sensitive military information to China
March 8 (UPI) -- A U.S. Army soldier and intelligence analyst has been accused of selling national defense information to China, becoming the latest member of the military to be implicated in the sharing of U.S. military secrets.
