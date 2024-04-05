Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 5, 2024 / 10:58 AM

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to travel to Washington for official visit

By Chris Benson
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan seen here with President Joe Biden in 2023 will return to Washington for an official visit next week. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI
1 of 2 | Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan seen here with President Joe Biden in 2023 will return to Washington for an official visit next week. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for an official visit next week.

The White House said Kishida's visit to Washington "will underscore the enduring strength of our Alliance, the unwavering U.S. commitment to Japan, and Japan's increasing global leadership role."

Advertisement

The president, first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will greet the prime minister and his wife, Yuko Kishida, Wednesday morning on the White House south lawn followed by a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office.

Biden and Japan's head of government have plans to discuss efforts to "strengthen our political, security, economic, and people-to-people ties so that our Alliance is postured to address evolving challenges and advance our shared vision for a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region and world."

Related

A Rose Garden press conference will follow their Oval Office meeting. Afterward, a state dinner with the Biden's greeting their foreign guests at the White House's north portico facing Pennsylvania Avenue. A photo opportunity for visiting reporters will take place at the Grand Staircase where the Harris and first gentleman Doug Emhoff will join the other four in the East Room for the state dinner.

Advertisement

Ahead of Wednesday's state dinner with Japan's visiting dignitaries, the first lady will host a Tuesday media preview with the prime minister's wife as part of their official visit for a Spousal Program event.

Tuesday's media preview with the first spouses will feature remarks by Jill Biden, White House Social Secretary Carlos Elizondo and a presentation on the menu by White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford and Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison.

On Wednesday, the American first lady will host a Japanese-American poet and local high school students in the Eisenhower Executive Office Buildings' main library.

"The event will highlight the First Lady and Mrs. Kishida's shared interest in youth, education, and literature and celebrate the continuing friendship between the United States and Japan," according to the White House.

Kishida is also set to take part in a trilateral meeting with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., and Biden to discuss tensions with China in the Indo-Pacific region

The visit also comes as Nippon Steel's $14 billion deal to purchase Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel has gotten negative pushback in the United States. Biden has said it is "vital" that U.S. Steel remain American-owned.

The Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation has pledged to continue its effort to buy the American company as U.S. Steel shareholders are slated to meet two days later on April 12 to discuss the proposed deal. On Tuesday, the United Steelworkers union rejected Nippon's letter which committed them to protecting jobs, calling it "a meaningless piece of paper."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

4.8 magnitude earthquake near New Jersey shakes Northeast
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
4.8 magnitude earthquake near New Jersey shakes Northeast
April 5 (UPI) -- A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and was felt throughout New York, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Apple lays off 600 workers after moving away from self-driving car plans
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Apple lays off 600 workers after moving away from self-driving car plans
April 5 (UPI) -- Tech giant Apple has laid off more than 600 workers in California after abandoning its self-driving car and smartwatch display projects, according to a report.
Biden to visit Francis Scott Key bridge site to outline federal response
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden to visit Francis Scott Key bridge site to outline federal response
April 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday will be in Baltimore to visit the site of the Francis Scott Key bridge collapse and to outlines the federal government's response to the cleanup effort, the White House said.
U.S. job creation in March was strong at 303,000, beating expectations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. job creation in March was strong at 303,000, beating expectations
April 5 (UPI) -- The Labor Department said Friday that 303,000 jobs were created in March beating economists' expectations while unemployment was 3.8%, in line with expectations.
Yellen talks 'overcapacity' of Chinese goods in meetings with officials, business leaders
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Yellen talks 'overcapacity' of Chinese goods in meetings with officials, business leaders
April 5 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday began her first full day of meetings in China with officials and international business leaders.
400,000 without power as deadly Nor'easter slams New England
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
400,000 without power as deadly Nor'easter slams New England
April 5 (UPI) -- Nearly 400,000 remained without power in Maine and New Hampshire as a deadly nor'easter blew through the Northeast on Thursday for a second day, leaving flooding, damage and some deaths across a multi-state region.
British billionaire fined $5M, sentenced to 3 years probation for insider trading
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
British billionaire fined $5M, sentenced to 3 years probation for insider trading
April 5 (UPI) -- A federal court in New York court fined British Billionaire Joe Lewis $5 million after he pleaded guilty to orchestrating what U.S. prosecutors said was a "brazen" insider trading scheme.
Port of Baltimore to open for limited maritime traffic in 4 weeks, USACE says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Port of Baltimore to open for limited maritime traffic in 4 weeks, USACE says
April 5 (UPI) -- Military engineers working to clear debris of a bridge that collapsed into the Patapsco River last week said they expect limited maritime traffic to be able to move through the Port of Baltimore by the end of the month.
Ex-Trump Justice Dept. lawyer faces disbarment over 2020 election scheme
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Ex-Trump Justice Dept. lawyer faces disbarment over 2020 election scheme
April 5 (UPI) -- Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark violated ethic rules when he supported former President Donald Trump's effort to subvert the 2020 election and could be disbarred.
U.S. issues fresh round of Iran-targeted sanctions
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. issues fresh round of Iran-targeted sanctions
April 4 (UPI) -- The United States issued Iran-targeted sanctions on Thursday, as the Biden administration seeks to threaten Tehran's ability to fund its Middle Eastern proxies and support Russia's war in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coast Guard searching for man who jumped off cruise ship in Bahamas
Coast Guard searching for man who jumped off cruise ship in Bahamas
In civil fraud case, Trump submits corrected bond after rejection by N.Y. courts
In civil fraud case, Trump submits corrected bond after rejection by N.Y. courts
Opendoor to pay $62 million for misleading home sellers
Opendoor to pay $62 million for misleading home sellers
'Sophisticated group' lifts $30M from L.A. storage facility over Easter Sunday
'Sophisticated group' lifts $30M from L.A. storage facility over Easter Sunday
Judge rejects Trump's bid to dismiss Georgia election case on free speech grounds
Judge rejects Trump's bid to dismiss Georgia election case on free speech grounds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement