Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to travel to Washington for official visit

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan seen here with President Joe Biden in 2023 will return to Washington for an official visit next week.

April 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for an official visit next week. The White House said Kishida's visit to Washington "will underscore the enduring strength of our Alliance, the unwavering U.S. commitment to Japan, and Japan's increasing global leadership role." Advertisement

The president, first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will greet the prime minister and his wife, Yuko Kishida, Wednesday morning on the White House south lawn followed by a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office.

Biden and Japan's head of government have plans to discuss efforts to "strengthen our political, security, economic, and people-to-people ties so that our Alliance is postured to address evolving challenges and advance our shared vision for a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region and world."

A Rose Garden press conference will follow their Oval Office meeting. Afterward, a state dinner with the Biden's greeting their foreign guests at the White House's north portico facing Pennsylvania Avenue. A photo opportunity for visiting reporters will take place at the Grand Staircase where the Harris and first gentleman Doug Emhoff will join the other four in the East Room for the state dinner.

Ahead of Wednesday's state dinner with Japan's visiting dignitaries, the first lady will host a Tuesday media preview with the prime minister's wife as part of their official visit for a Spousal Program event.

Tuesday's media preview with the first spouses will feature remarks by Jill Biden, White House Social Secretary Carlos Elizondo and a presentation on the menu by White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford and Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison.

On Wednesday, the American first lady will host a Japanese-American poet and local high school students in the Eisenhower Executive Office Buildings' main library.

"The event will highlight the First Lady and Mrs. Kishida's shared interest in youth, education, and literature and celebrate the continuing friendship between the United States and Japan," according to the White House.

Kishida is also set to take part in a trilateral meeting with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., and Biden to discuss tensions with China in the Indo-Pacific region

The visit also comes as Nippon Steel's $14 billion deal to purchase Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel has gotten negative pushback in the United States. Biden has said it is "vital" that U.S. Steel remain American-owned.

The Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation has pledged to continue its effort to buy the American company as U.S. Steel shareholders are slated to meet two days later on April 12 to discuss the proposed deal. On Tuesday, the United Steelworkers union rejected Nippon's letter which committed them to protecting jobs, calling it "a meaningless piece of paper."