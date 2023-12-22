Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 22, 2023 / 7:36 AM

President Joe Biden says Nippon Steel deal for U.S. Steel needs 'serious scrutiny'

By Clyde Hughes
Lael Brainard, director of the US National Economic Council, said President Joe Biden has expressed concern over national security and supply chain issues with the sale of U.S. Steel to Nippon Steel. File Photo by Anna Rose Layden/UPI
Lael Brainard, director of the US National Economic Council, said President Joe Biden has expressed concern over national security and supply chain issues with the sale of U.S. Steel to Nippon Steel. File Photo by Anna Rose Layden/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The White House expressed that Nippon Steel's deal to purchase U.S. Steel may warrant an investigation from the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States.

National Economic Advisor Lael Brainard said President Joe Biden believes "the purchase of this iconic American-owned company by a foreign entity -- even one from a close ally -- appears to deserve serious scrutiny in terms of its potential impact on national security and supply chain reliability."

Advertisement

"This looks like the type of transaction that the interagency committee on foreign investment Congress empowered and the Biden administration strengthened is set up to carefully investigate," Brainard said. "This administration will be ready to look carefully at the findings of any such investigation and act if appropriate."

U.S. Steel, based in Pittsburgh, is one of the top steel producers in the United States, which also does production in Central Europe. It produces steel products that are used in the automotive, construction, consumer, electrical, industrial equipment, distribution, and energy industries.

Related

"The president believes U.S. Steel was an integral part of our arsenal of democracy in WWII and remains a core component of the overall domestic steel production that is critical to our national security," Brainard said in a White House statement.

Advertisement

Shortly after the $14.9 billion purchase was announced, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., condemned the sale as "absolutely outrageous" in a video from the roof of his home across from U.S. Steel's Thompson plant, adding he was "committed to do anything I can do" to block the sale.

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, also pledged "to do everything in my power to protect the future of our nation's security, industry and workers."

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, also called for a CFIUS investigation in a letter to Biden on Wednesday.

"I urge you to utilize the authorities available to you to evaluate what Nippon Steel's purchase of U.S. Steel would mean for its workforce, for the security of our supply chain and industrial base, for our national security and for our capacity to export American steel," Brown wrote.

Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel did acknowledge in their SEC filing that accompanied the agreement that they expected CFIUS to look over the purchase.

Latest Headlines

Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by ex-assistant
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by ex-assistant
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Actor Vin Diesel of the Fast & Furious movie franchise has been accused of sexual battery by a former assistant who says he abused her in an Atlanta hotel room in 2010.
Donald Trump asks for delay in defamation trial over presidential immunity appeal
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Donald Trump asks for delay in defamation trial over presidential immunity appeal
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump has asked a federal appeals court to push back the start of a defamation trial in a lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll in order to consider his legal options.
Torben Ulrich, father of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, and fan favorite, is dead at 95
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Torben Ulrich, father of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, and fan favorite, is dead at 95
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Torben Ulrich, the father of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, who became famous with a cameo appearance in the heavy metal band's 2004 documentary, "Some Kind of Monster," is dead at 95.
Tacoma police officers acquitted of murder charges in death of Black suspect
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Tacoma police officers acquitted of murder charges in death of Black suspect
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A jury in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday found three White police officers not guilty on all charges related to the death of a Black man who died in police custody in 2020.
Federal court revives child porn lawsuit over Nirvana album cover
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Federal court revives child porn lawsuit over Nirvana album cover
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Thursday revived a child pornography lawsuit against Nirvana brought by a Los Angeles man who appeared as the naked infant in the band's 30-plus-year-old album "Nevermind."
N.H. man indicted after multiple threats to 3 U.S. presidential candidates
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
N.H. man indicted after multiple threats to 3 U.S. presidential candidates
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire man has been indicted for sending violent and threatening text messages to three presidential candidates, the Justice Department has announced.
At last minute, N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez blocks 2 agriculture nominees
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
At last minute, N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez blocks 2 agriculture nominees
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) has derailed the confirmation of two agricultural nominees ahead of the holidays.
Contact tracing underway after tuberculosis infection identified at UC Davis
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Contact tracing underway after tuberculosis infection identified at UC Davis
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Health officials have begun contact tracing after a person at the UC Davis campus was diagnosed with a contagious form of tuberculosis, the university said Thursday.
Nike unveils $2 billion cost-cutting plan amid higher operating costs
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Nike unveils $2 billion cost-cutting plan amid higher operating costs
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Nike on Thursday said it plans to cut costs by about $2 billion over the next three years and forecasted a "softer" revenue outlook for the second half of 2024.
City of Tampa ordered to pay men $300,000 in caregiver discrimination case
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
City of Tampa ordered to pay men $300,000 in caregiver discrimination case
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has brokered a deal that requires the city of Tampa, Florida to pay 10 male employees $300,000 to compensate them for being forced to take unpaid leave when their children were born.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

House committee to probe plagiarism allegations against Harvard president
House committee to probe plagiarism allegations against Harvard president
At last minute, N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez blocks 2 agriculture nominees
At last minute, N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez blocks 2 agriculture nominees
Donald Trump asks for delay in defamation trial over presidential immunity appeal
Donald Trump asks for delay in defamation trial over presidential immunity appeal
At least 14 dead, 24 injured in Prague university shooting; suspect killed himself
At least 14 dead, 24 injured in Prague university shooting; suspect killed himself
Trump asks Supreme Court to reject request to expedite ruling on immunity
Trump asks Supreme Court to reject request to expedite ruling on immunity
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement