U.S. News
April 4, 2024 / 10:15 AM

Prosecutors recommend 10-15 year sentences for Jennifer, James Crumbley

Prosecutors ask for maximum 15 year jail sentence for both parents.

By Chris Benson
Prosecutors released details of threatening calls made by James Crumbley, the father of school shooter Ethan Crumbley, as prosecutors recommended he serve a 10-15 year prison sentence. File Photo via Oakland County Sheriff's Office/UPI
Prosecutors released details of threatening calls made by James Crumbley, the father of school shooter Ethan Crumbley, as prosecutors recommended he serve a 10-15 year prison sentence. File Photo via Oakland County Sheriff's Office/UPI

April 4 (UPI) -- Prosecutors requested that the parents of parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley each receive up to 15 years in prison for their alleged role in the murders carried out by their son which left four students dead

Jennifer and James Crumbley -- the first parents in United States history to be charged for their role in a school shooting by their own child -- are set to be sentenced Tuesday after each have been convicted on four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The prosecutors in the case against both Crumbley parents are calling for the maximum sentence of 10-15 years in prison. But Oakland Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews has the power to sentence the two above or beyond the prescribed legal limit.

Jennifer Crumbley's defense asked the judge to allow her to carry out her sentence at her lawyer Shannon Smith's guest home while prosecutors are arguing for prison over what they called her "chilling lack of remorse" in statements made throughout the trial.

"Such a proposed sentence is a slap in the face to the severity of tragedy caused by (Jennifer Crumbley's) gross negligence, the victims and their families," wrote Assistant Oakland County Prosecutor Marc Keast in Wednesday's sentencing memo.

In his memo, Keast wrote of James Crumbley's "shameless lack of remorse in asking for time served as an appropriate sentence" adding it was also "a slap in the face to the severity of tragedy caused by his gross negligence, to the victims and their families."

In early March, Oakland County officials revoked James Crumbley's communication privileges after he made threatening statements over a jailhouse telephone and email about Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald for seven months.

The prosecution on Wednesday released details of the expletive-laced calls in which Crumbley threatened that McDonald was "going down" and encouraged the call to be recorded and sent to McDonald so she could be told how he was going to "take her down."

"Beyond defendant's gross negligence, his jail calls show a total lack of remorse, he blames everyone but himself, and he threatened the elected Prosecutor," wrote Keast, who likewise said James Crumbley had demonstrated a lack of remorse.

"He has blamed everyone but himself and considers himself a 'martyr,' " Keast wrote in his 52-page memo on the Crumbley father.

Latest Headlines

Kamala Harris to unveil 'historic' $20B investment in climate, clean energy projects
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kamala Harris to unveil 'historic' $20B investment in climate, clean energy projects
April 4 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday to announce a historic $20 billion investment in tens of thousands of climate and clean energy projects across the United States.
Eclipse fever hits Texas towns preparing for a crush of visitors
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Eclipse fever hits Texas towns preparing for a crush of visitors
April 4 (UPI) -- Cities and small towns in Texas from the Mexico border to Texarkana are bracing for a flood of visitors ahead of next week's solar eclipse.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.23B after no winner Wednesday
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.23B after no winner Wednesday
April 3 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot grew to $1.23 billion after no winning ticket was purchased for Wednesday night's $1.09 billion prize, which was already the fourth largest in the game's history, according to lotto officials.
Texas man sentenced to 37 years over shooting at Muslim-owned tire shop
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Texas man sentenced to 37 years over shooting at Muslim-owned tire shop
April 4 (UPI) -- A Texas man who fatally shot one person and threatened the lives of at least four others at a Muslim-owned tire dealer and repair shop on Christmas Eve in 2015 has been sentenced to 37 years in prison.
UMBC agrees to pay $4.1M to student-athletes to settle abuse case
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
UMBC agrees to pay $4.1M to student-athletes to settle abuse case
April 3 (UPI) -- The University of Maryland, Baltimore County, has agreed to pay $4.14 million to student-athletes who were sexually abused and discriminated against by a former swim coach, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.
Body found on Lake Ontario identified decades later as man who went over Niagara Falls
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Body found on Lake Ontario identified decades later as man who went over Niagara Falls
April 3 (UPI) -- A body found on the shores of Lake Ontario in New York more than three decades ago has been identified as a man believed to have gone over Niagara Falls, before his remains were carried 140 miles.
Oklahoma investigators suspect 'foul play' in disappearance of two women
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Oklahoma investigators suspect 'foul play' in disappearance of two women
April 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Oklahoma on Wednesday said they suspect foul play in the disappearance of two women who were reported missing last week after they failed to pick up their children.
Self-proclaimed "sovereign citizen" Taylor James Johnatakis gets 87 months for Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Self-proclaimed "sovereign citizen" Taylor James Johnatakis gets 87 months for Jan. 6 riot
April 3 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth sentenced Taylor James Johnatakis to 87 months in prison for his part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
Judge will not delay Trump's hush-money trial over presidential immunity claim
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Judge will not delay Trump's hush-money trial over presidential immunity claim
April 3 (UPI) -- Judge Juan Merchan rejected a motion Wednesday to delay Donald Trump's hush-money trial until after the U.S. Supreme Court rules on the former president's immunity claim.
NASA selects companies to develop, operate moon rover for Artemis astronauts
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
NASA selects companies to develop, operate moon rover for Artemis astronauts
April 3 (UPI) -- NASA has selected three companies -- Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost and Venturi Astrolab -- to develop and operate a lunar terrain vehicle for Artemis astronauts' exploration of the Moon's surface as early as 2030.
