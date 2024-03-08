James Crumbley's communications revoked after making threats from jailhouse

Authorities revoked James Crumbley's communication privileges after he was said to have made threats over the phone and email while facing a trial for his alleged responsibility for the 2021 school shooting carried out by his teen son. File Photo by Oakland County Sheriff's Office/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- County officials revoked James Crumbley's communication privileges as he stands trial for involuntary manslaughter over his alleged responsibility for a deadly school shooting carried out by his son. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said that Crumbley's privileges were ended after making threatening statements Crumbley allegedly made over a jailhouse telephone and email. Advertisement

"His access to phone or electronic messaging is now limited to communications with his lawyer," the sheriff's office said.

He will also be able to communicate with legitimate clergy members and use the Internet to research information to help his case.

Authorities did not immediately make clear who James Crumbley made the threats against.

Thursday's proceedings in the involuntary manslaughter trial took an unusual turn as the prosecution vaguely raised the issue in open court late in the day.

The defense immediately objected to the issue being raised in public as Judge Cheryl Matthews warned the media could publish embarrassing or incriminating details that could arise if the issue was discussed in court.

Prosecutors and the defense quickly reached an agreement following the judge's warning, avoiding public discussion of the details.

James Crumbley faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter related to the 2021 shooting his then-15-year-old son, Ethan Crumbley, carried out at Oxford High School that killed students Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Justin Shilling, 17 and Tate Myre, 16 as well as left six students and a teacher injured.

During Thursday's opening statements, prosecutors said that James Crumbley, who bought the gun his son used in the shooting, failed to act after he was presented with drawings that depicted a gun and a bleeding human body that said "The thoughts won't stop. Help me."

James Crumbley's defense, however, argued that the prosecution did not have evidence that he "probably even suspected that his son was a danger."

Testimony in James Crumbley's trial was expected to continue on Friday at 9 a.m.

Ethan Crumbley was sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty as he faced four counts of first-degree premeditated murder and terrorism causing death.

James Crumbley's wife, Jennifer Crumbley, was convicted on four counts of involuntary manslaughter, marking the first time in U.S. history that a parent had been held legally accountable for a shooting committed by their child.