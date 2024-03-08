Trending
March 8, 2024 / 7:41 AM

James Crumbley's communications revoked after making threats from jailhouse

By Clyde Hughes
Authorities revoked James Crumbley's communication privileges after he was said to have made threats over the phone and email while facing a trial for his alleged responsibility for the 2021 school shooting carried out by his teen son. File Photo by Oakland County Sheriff's Office/UPI
Authorities revoked James Crumbley's communication privileges after he was said to have made threats over the phone and email while facing a trial for his alleged responsibility for the 2021 school shooting carried out by his teen son. File Photo by Oakland County Sheriff's Office/UPI

March 8 (UPI) -- County officials revoked James Crumbley's communication privileges as he stands trial for involuntary manslaughter over his alleged responsibility for a deadly school shooting carried out by his son.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said that Crumbley's privileges were ended after making threatening statements Crumbley allegedly made over a jailhouse telephone and email.

"His access to phone or electronic messaging is now limited to communications with his lawyer," the sheriff's office said.

He will also be able to communicate with legitimate clergy members and use the Internet to research information to help his case.

Authorities did not immediately make clear who James Crumbley made the threats against.

Thursday's proceedings in the involuntary manslaughter trial took an unusual turn as the prosecution vaguely raised the issue in open court late in the day.

The defense immediately objected to the issue being raised in public as Judge Cheryl Matthews warned the media could publish embarrassing or incriminating details that could arise if the issue was discussed in court.

Prosecutors and the defense quickly reached an agreement following the judge's warning, avoiding public discussion of the details.

James Crumbley faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter related to the 2021 shooting his then-15-year-old son, Ethan Crumbley, carried out at Oxford High School that killed students Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Justin Shilling, 17 and Tate Myre, 16 as well as left six students and a teacher injured.

During Thursday's opening statements, prosecutors said that James Crumbley, who bought the gun his son used in the shooting, failed to act after he was presented with drawings that depicted a gun and a bleeding human body that said "The thoughts won't stop. Help me."

James Crumbley's defense, however, argued that the prosecution did not have evidence that he "probably even suspected that his son was a danger."

Testimony in James Crumbley's trial was expected to continue on Friday at 9 a.m.

Ethan Crumbley was sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty as he faced four counts of first-degree premeditated murder and terrorism causing death.

James Crumbley's wife, Jennifer Crumbley, was convicted on four counts of involuntary manslaughter, marking the first time in U.S. history that a parent had been held legally accountable for a shooting committed by their child.

U.S. Economy added 275,000 jobs in February, unemployment was 3.9%
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
U.S. Economy added 275,000 jobs in February, unemployment was 3.9%
March 8 (UPI) -- The Labor Department said Friday 275,000 jobs were created in February, beating expectations of Wall Street economists while unemployment was 3.9%.
George Santos says he's running for Congress again
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
George Santos says he's running for Congress again
March 8 (UPI) -- Former congressman and noted fabulist George Santos announced Thursday night that he was running for Congress, about three months after he was expelled from the House of Representatives.
Army soldier arrested on charges of selling sensitive military information to China
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Army soldier arrested on charges of selling sensitive military information to China
March 8 (UPI) -- A U.S. Army soldier and intelligence analyst has been accused of selling national defense information to China, becoming the latest member of the military to be implicated in the sharing of U.S. military secrets.
Biden's 'out of touch,' says Sen. Katie Britt in Republican SOTU response
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Biden's 'out of touch,' says Sen. Katie Britt in Republican SOTU response
March 7 (UPI) -- Sen. Katie Britt delivered the Republicans' response to President Joe Biden's state of the Union on Thursday night, arguing the commander in chief is out of touch with the American people.
In wide-ranging State of Union address, Biden touts democracy, women's rights
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
In wide-ranging State of Union address, Biden touts democracy, women's rights
March 7 (UPI) -- Talking about historical threats to democracy, President Biden launched his State of the Union address before Congress Thursday night, during which he forcefully made his case to voters to re-elect him.
Army lieutenant colonel dies in non-combat-related incident in Israel
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Army lieutenant colonel dies in non-combat-related incident in Israel
March 7 (UPI) -- An Army lieutenant colonel serving at the U.S. Embassy in Israel died earlier this week, the Pentagon announced Thursday.
Senate Democrats call for reproductive freedom ahead of State of Union address
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Senate Democrats call for reproductive freedom ahead of State of Union address
March 7 (UPI) -- Democratic senators held a news conference Thursday ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to push for reproductive freedom.
Judge refuses Trump's request to delay $83M judgment in defamation case
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Judge refuses Trump's request to delay $83M judgment in defamation case
March 7 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday denied former President Donald Trump's request to delay an $83.3 million judgment in writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation case against him, leaving him just three days to pay or post bond.
House panel passes bill that would ban TikTok unless parent company sells app
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
House panel passes bill that would ban TikTok unless parent company sells app
March 7 (UPI) -- Lawmakers are renewing a challenge to one of the world's most popular social media apps over national security concerns.
U.S. House passes immigrant arrest measure named after slain Georgia student
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. House passes immigrant arrest measure named after slain Georgia student
March 7 (UPI) -- The House passed a measure Thursday that would require any migrant who committed burglary or theft to be detained. It was named after a student in Georgia who officials say was killed by an illegal immigrant.
