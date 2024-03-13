The James Crumbley involuntary manslaughter trial rested Wednesday without his testimony. A memorial is pictured outside Oxford High School, days after Crumbley's 15-year-old son Ethan killed four classmates before surrendering to police at the high school in Oxford, Mich., in December 2021. File Photo by Nic Antaya/EPA-EFE

March 13 (UPI) -- The prosecution and the defense wrapped up their cases Wednesday in the involuntary manslaughter trial of James Crumbley without his testimony. Crumbley is the father of Oxford Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley.

After the defense rested its case, Crumbley confirmed to the judge that he understood the ramifications, both the risks and potential benefits of testifying, affirming he chose to exercise his constitutional right not to testify.

In closing arguments Wednesday, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald repeated to the jury that Crumbley failed to see the red flags about his son despite many chances to recognize them. Had he intervened, she contended, he could have disrupted his son's plans to carry out the mass shooting that killed four students.

"He did nothing," she said. "He did nothing over and over and over again."

Crumbley defense attorney Mariell Lehman asserted to the jury that, "James didn't know. The fact that you have not seen any of that evidence can be your reasonable doubt."

McDonald argued that Crumbley can't credibly argue he was acting on advice of school professionals.

"He doesn't get a pass because he doesn't think the teachers did enough," she said.

She added that Crumbley is trying to dodge any liability for his role in the four student deaths.

Lehman said Crumbley had no knowledge that his son was planning the shooting or what Ethan Crumbley was writing in his journal.

She said that prosecutors presented no evidence that James Crumbley's son had access to his guns or was experiencing mental health issues.

In February, a jury convicted mom Jennifer Crumbley of four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the killings.

It was the first time in U.S. history that a jury found a parent liable for a shooting done by their child.