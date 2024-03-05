Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 5, 2024 / 6:28 PM

Jury selection begins in trial for father of Oxford, Mich., school shooter Ethan Crumbley

By Chris Benson
James Crumbley, the father of Ethan Crumbley, pictured in his booking photo, Dec. 2021. With his estranged wife, Jennifer, they are the only two parents to be charged for their role in a school shooting carried out by their own child. Photo courtesy of Oakland County Sheriff's Office/UPI
James Crumbley, the father of Ethan Crumbley, pictured in his booking photo, Dec. 2021. With his estranged wife, Jennifer, they are the only two parents to be charged for their role in a school shooting carried out by their own child. Photo courtesy of Oakland County Sheriff's Office/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Jury selection began Tuesday in the manslaughter trial for the father of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley.

The trial for James Crumbley is expected to last two weeks. He has been charged on four counts of involuntary manslaughter -- one count each for the four students killed by his son in November 2021.

Advertisement

Ethan Crumbley -- who was 15 when he killed four of his fellow students with a gun given to him by his parents -- was sentenced in December 2023 to life in prison without the chance of parole.

Proceedings for the day began around 7 a.m. local time but selection for the 12 jurors out of 308 candidates -- which is expected to be a challenging task given the high-profile nature of the trials -- did not begin until about 9:50 a.m., with legal representatives reviewing the standards for jury selection in the morning before jury selection proceedings began, according to Click On Detroit.

Related

The potential jurors -- some 200 sent home at about 3 p.m. and told to come back to next day -- were asked a series of questions, such as if they had an "Oxford Strong" sign in their yard.

Advertisement

Before the proceedings began, Crumbley -- who was wearing a headset to aid with his hearing -- was asked a series of questions by Judge Cheryl Matthews concerning his defense attorney, Mariell Lehman.

Jennifer and James Crumbley had requested to have separated trials but the trial for the school shooter's father comes nearly a month after his estranged wife Jennifer Crumbley -- who has an April 9 sentencing date -- was found guilty on four counts of involuntary manslaughter for her role in the shooting.

They two are the only known parents to ever be charged in connection to a child's shooting.

Evidence -- some of it Ethan Crumbley's journal and text message exchanges and disputed by the Crumbley father's defense attorney -- was admitted to the court around 11 a.m. to show by the prosecution team of Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald that James Crumbley had ignored his sons alleged calls for help.

Latest Headlines

White House to establish 'strike force' to tackle unfair, illegal pricing
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
White House to establish 'strike force' to tackle unfair, illegal pricing
March 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a task force that would tackle junkie fees that cost Americans $20 billion each year and other "unfair and illegal pricing" by corporations, the White House said.
New model of 2024 Dodge Charger will get its muscle from lithium battery
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
New model of 2024 Dodge Charger will get its muscle from lithium battery
March 5 (UPI) -- Dodge has unveiled the world's first electric muscle car in its all-new Dodge Charger, which, like its gas-powered predecessor, will maintain its extreme speed and high-octane sound.
4 in custody as more body parts found Tuesday in New York
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
4 in custody as more body parts found Tuesday in New York
March 5 (UPI) -- More body parts were found Tuesday in New York as a total of four individuals so far have been arrested in connection to the gruesome discovery last week on Long Island.
Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday drawing reaches $650 million
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday drawing reaches $650 million
March 5 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $650 million as it heads into Tuesday night's drawing at 11 p.m. EDT.
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says she won't seek second term
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says she won't seek second term
March 5 (UPI) -- Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said Tuesday she will not seek a second term.
Labor Department: Pork farm retaliated against employee with severed pig's head
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Labor Department: Pork farm retaliated against employee with severed pig's head
March 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Labor asked for an injunction Tuesday against Tennessee-based Tosh Pork for retaliating against employees. In one case an employee found a severed pig head at their workstation.
Half million users hit by Meta outage on Facebook, Instagram platforms
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Half million users hit by Meta outage on Facebook, Instagram platforms
March 5 (UPI) -- Users on the three platforms owned by social media giant Meta on Tuesday experienced an hours-long glitch in what was Meta's second major technical mishap in nearly three years.
Jordanian Armed Forces assist U.S. in making another airdrop of aid in Gaza
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jordanian Armed Forces assist U.S. in making another airdrop of aid in Gaza
March 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Central Command said Tuesday that it and Royal Jordanian Armed Forces had made another airdrop of food aid into Gaza.
1 dead in Michigan industrial fire that sent exploding canisters flying
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
1 dead in Michigan industrial fire that sent exploding canisters flying
March 5 (UPI) -- A man was killed and a firefighter injured Monday night when a fire in an industrial building in Clinton Township, Mich., caused canisters to explode, sending debris as far as a mile.
Temporary 'Lake Manly' in Death Valley closed to kayaks
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Temporary 'Lake Manly' in Death Valley closed to kayaks
March 5 (UPI) -- "Lake Manly," a temporary lake formed in Death Valley, has now closed to tourists looking to boat the pluvial waters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Temporary 'Lake Manly' in Death Valley closed to kayaks
Temporary 'Lake Manly' in Death Valley closed to kayaks
Outbreaks of illness tied to raw milk raise concerns
Outbreaks of illness tied to raw milk raise concerns
Trump opposes 'unconstitutional' gag order in N.Y. hush-money case
Trump opposes 'unconstitutional' gag order in N.Y. hush-money case
U.N.: 'Cruel, inhuman, degrading' sexual violence perpetrated in Oct. 7 attacks on Israel
U.N.: 'Cruel, inhuman, degrading' sexual violence perpetrated in Oct. 7 attacks on Israel
North Korea warns of 'dear price' for U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise
North Korea warns of 'dear price' for U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement