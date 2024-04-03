Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 3, 2024 / 10:51 PM

Oklahoma investigators suspect 'foul play' in disappearance of two women

By Darryl Coote
Veronica Butler, 27, is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall with red hair and green eyes. She was reported missing Saturday. Photo courtesy of Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation/Facebook
1 of 2 | Veronica Butler, 27, is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall with red hair and green eyes. She was reported missing Saturday. Photo courtesy of Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation/Facebook

April 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Oklahoma on Wednesday said they suspect foul play in the disappearance of two women who were reported missing last week after they failed to pick up their children.

Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, were reported missing Saturday by the Texas County Sheriff's Department, which issued an advisory that the two had been traveling together to pick up their children but never arrived at their designated location.

Advertisement

Their car was later found abandoned near Highway 95 and Road L in rural Texas County, which is located in the Oklahoma panhandle.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced in a statement Wednesday that based on undisclosed information obtained from that vehicle, "investigators believe there was evidence to indicate foul play."

Related

"We are still searching for these victims and there are no arrests at this time," the statement said, while calling on anyone with information about the two women to contact the bureau.

The bureau, which was requested to assist Texas County with the case, had previously described the women's disappearance as "suspicious."

Butler is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall with red hair and green eyes, while Kelley was described as having brown hair and blue eyes.

Advertisement

According to the Willow Christian Church in Indianola, Neb., Jilian Kelley is the wife of its new minister, Heath Kelley.

"We ask you to continue to pray for Jilian and Veronica and their families as the search and investigation continue," the church said on its Facebook page Wednesday.

"Pray for strength, wisdom and faith for everyone involved."

Latest Headlines

Self-proclaimed "sovereign citizen" Taylor James Johnatakis gets 87 months for Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Self-proclaimed "sovereign citizen" Taylor James Johnatakis gets 87 months for Jan. 6 riot
April 3 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth sentenced Taylor James Johnatakis to 87 months in prison for his part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
Judge will not delay Trump's hush-money trial over presidential immunity claim
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge will not delay Trump's hush-money trial over presidential immunity claim
April 3 (UPI) -- Judge Juan Merchan rejected a motion Wednesday to delay Donald Trump's hush-money trial until after the U.S. Supreme Court rules on the former president's immunity claim.
NASA selects companies to develop, operate moon rover for Artemis astronauts
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NASA selects companies to develop, operate moon rover for Artemis astronauts
April 3 (UPI) -- NASA has selected three companies -- Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost and Venturi Astrolab -- to develop and operate a lunar terrain vehicle for Artemis astronauts' exploration of the Moon's surface as early as 2030.
FCC plans vote to resurrect net neutrality next month
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FCC plans vote to resurrect net neutrality next month
April 3 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission has scheduled a vote to reinstate net neutrality oversight by the FCC and prevent online publishers from favoring some users over others.
$1.09 billion Powerball jackpot fourth largest in history
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
$1.09 billion Powerball jackpot fourth largest in history
April 3 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing will be worth $1.09 billion, the fourth largest jackpot in history, according to Powerball officials.
Biden, Sanders tout efforts to lower 'outrageous' prescription drug costs
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden, Sanders tout efforts to lower 'outrageous' prescription drug costs
April 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., teamed up Wednesday at the White House to highlight their efforts to lower "outrageous" prescription drug costs.
Kentucky residents, governor assess damage from trio of tornadoes that swept state
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Kentucky residents, governor assess damage from trio of tornadoes that swept state
April 3 (UPI) -- Three tornadoes and straight-line winds devastated multiple areas across Kentucky Tuesday, caused a deadly auto accident and triggered a state of emergency declaration.
Amazon slashes hundreds of jobs in cloud computing division
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Amazon slashes hundreds of jobs in cloud computing division
April 3 (UPI) -- Amazon confirmed Wednesday it is cutting hundreds of cloud computing jobs. The layoffs are in physical stores technology and sales within the company's cloud computing division.
Man sentenced for selling fentanyl 8 days after release from correctional facility
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Man sentenced for selling fentanyl 8 days after release from correctional facility
April 3 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to selling fentanyl eight days after being released from prison on a separate offense.
2 investors plead guilty to insider trading linked to Trump Media deal
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
2 investors plead guilty to insider trading linked to Trump Media deal
April 3 (UPI) -- Two men Wednesday pleaded guilty to illegal insider trading linked to a deal that took Trump Media and Technology Group public. Michael Shvartsman and his brother Gerald Shvartsman pleaded guilty to securities fraud.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World Central Kitchen identifies seven workers killed in Gaza strike
World Central Kitchen identifies seven workers killed in Gaza strike
Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan as buildings collapse, people trapped
Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan as buildings collapse, people trapped
Sonar images of Baltimore bridge collapse vividly show scale of removal effort needed
Sonar images of Baltimore bridge collapse vividly show scale of removal effort needed
Jack Smith: Order in Donald Trump documents case based on 'flawed' premise
Jack Smith: Order in Donald Trump documents case based on 'flawed' premise
Judge will not delay Trump's hush-money trial over presidential immunity claim
Judge will not delay Trump's hush-money trial over presidential immunity claim
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement