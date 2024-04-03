Oklahoma investigators suspect 'foul play' in disappearance of two women

1 of 2 | Veronica Butler, 27, is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall with red hair and green eyes. She was reported missing Saturday. Photo courtesy of Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation/ Facebook

April 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Oklahoma on Wednesday said they suspect foul play in the disappearance of two women who were reported missing last week after they failed to pick up their children. Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, were reported missing Saturday by the Texas County Sheriff's Department, which issued an advisory that the two had been traveling together to pick up their children but never arrived at their designated location.

Their car was later found abandoned near Highway 95 and Road L in rural Texas County, which is located in the Oklahoma panhandle.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced in a statement Wednesday that based on undisclosed information obtained from that vehicle, "investigators believe there was evidence to indicate foul play."

"We are still searching for these victims and there are no arrests at this time," the statement said, while calling on anyone with information about the two women to contact the bureau.

The bureau, which was requested to assist Texas County with the case, had previously described the women's disappearance as "suspicious."

Butler is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall with red hair and green eyes, while Kelley was described as having brown hair and blue eyes.

According to the Willow Christian Church in Indianola, Neb., Jilian Kelley is the wife of its new minister, Heath Kelley.

"We ask you to continue to pray for Jilian and Veronica and their families as the search and investigation continue," the church said on its Facebook page Wednesday.

"Pray for strength, wisdom and faith for everyone involved."