Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 2, 2024 / 8:27 AM

12-year-old student killed, two injured in Finland school shooting

By Paul Godfrey
Police secure the scene of a school shooting in Vantaa, Finland, on Tuesday in which a sixth grader was killed and two classmates were injured after another 12-year-old opened fire with a handgun. Photo by Kimmo Brandt/EPA-EFE
Police secure the scene of a school shooting in Vantaa, Finland, on Tuesday in which a sixth grader was killed and two classmates were injured after another 12-year-old opened fire with a handgun. Photo by Kimmo Brandt/EPA-EFE

April 2 (UPI) -- A student was killed and two others were injured Tuesday in a primary school shooting in Finland.

The three students, all aged 12, were shot when one of their classmates opened fire with a handgun just after the start of class at the Viertola School in Vantaa, about 11 miles northeast of downtown Helsinki, Finland Police said in a news bulletin.

Advertisement

"One shooting victim died at the scene. Two people were seriously injured in the shooting and are in the hospital. The victims are 12-year-old school students," police said.

The suspect had fled when police arrived at the Jokiranta campus just after 9 a.m. local time and locked down the school but was arrested without a struggle an hour later in a nearby suburb.

Related

Police said the suspect, another 12-year-old student at the school, was in possession of a firearm when he was detained.

"The boy admitted the act in the preliminary police interview," said police.

Prime Minister Peterri Orpo expressed "deep shock" at the shooting.

"My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones and the other students and staff of Viertola school," he wrote in a post on X.

Advertisement

National Police Commissioner Seppo Kolehmainen said it showed Finland had failed to learn from the past.

"Together, we thought that as a society we would have learned from previous school shootings. Such a day should not have happened," he told a news conference.

The suspect has been charged with murder and attempted murder, CNN said, citing national radio, and that the handgun was licensed to a close relative of the boy but police had yet to establish a motive.

Viertola Primary School is attended by around 800 students, grades 1 through 9, with 90 members of staff.

Finland's gun laws came under harsh scrutiny following school shootings in 2007 and 2008 in which 16 people were killed, leading to the minimum age for a gun license being raised in 2010 to 20, from 18, and a new aptitude test.

About 430,000 people are licensed to own a weapon in Finland with 1.5 million licensed firearms in the nation of 5.6 million people.

Latest Headlines

World Central Kitchen halts Gaza work after airstrike on aid convoy kills 7
World News // 2 hours ago
World Central Kitchen halts Gaza work after airstrike on aid convoy kills 7
April 2 (UPI) -- U.S. non-profit World Central Kitchen said Tuesday it was suspending food aid operations in Gaza after the killing of seven of its workers in an "unforgivable" Israel Defense Forces airstrike.
North Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile into East Sea
World News // 9 hours ago
North Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile into East Sea
SEOUL, April 2 (UPI) -- North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile into the East Sea Tuesday, the South Korean military said, the latest in a slew of weapons tests by the isolated regime this year.
Foreign aid workers killed in Gaza, as World Central Kitchen decries 'tragedy'
World News // 9 hours ago
Foreign aid workers killed in Gaza, as World Central Kitchen decries 'tragedy'
April 1 (UPI) -- Four foreign aid workers with the U.S. nonprofit World Central Kitchen have been killed in an Israeli strike in central Gaza, the food aid charity reported Monday. The Israeli Defense Forces said it is investigating.
Top Iranian commander killed in reported Israeli airstrike in Syria
World News // 18 hours ago
Top Iranian commander killed in reported Israeli airstrike in Syria
April 1 (UPI) -- A senior Iranian military commander was killed Monday during an airstrike next to the country's embassy in Syria, according to Iranian media.
Israel's Knesset approves law allowing government to shutter foreign broadcasters
World News // 15 hours ago
Israel's Knesset approves law allowing government to shutter foreign broadcasters
April 1 (UPI) -- Israel's Knesset on Monday approved a new law allowing the government to temporarily shut down the operations of foreign broadcasters deemed to be a security threat, which backers say is aimed at the Al Jazeera network.
IDF pulls out of al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, leaves devastation
World News // 21 hours ago
IDF pulls out of al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, leaves devastation
April 1 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces said it pulled out of al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City after a two-week operation that killed 200 "terrorists," but left most of the medical complex destroyed.
Turkey's opposition party scores key local election wins
World News // 23 hours ago
Turkey's opposition party scores key local election wins
April 1 (UPI) -- Led by Ekrem Imamoglu's re-election as mayor of Istanbul, Turkey's leading opposition party scored impressive victories in local elections, appearing to send a message to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Three men stabbed in terror attack on Israeli shopping mall
World News // 1 day ago
Three men stabbed in terror attack on Israeli shopping mall
April 1 (UPI) -- A knife rampage at a shopping mall in central Israel left two men and a teenager seriously injured before police shot and killed the assailant.
North Korea says it will launch 'several' spy satellites this year
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea says it will launch 'several' spy satellites this year
SEOUL, April 1 (UPI) -- North Korea said Monday it was on its way to becoming a "space power" and vowed to put several more reconnaissance satellites into orbit this year, following its first successful launch in November.
Remains of missing two-year-old boy found near French Alps hamlet
World News // 1 day ago
Remains of missing two-year-old boy found near French Alps hamlet
March 31 (UPI) -- Remains belonging to a two-year-old boy who went missing almost nine months ago in the French Alps have been found, according to local media reports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Windshield crack forces United Airlines 777 to land in Chicago
Windshield crack forces United Airlines 777 to land in Chicago
Shares of Trump Media plunge after release of weak Truth Social sales figures
Shares of Trump Media plunge after release of weak Truth Social sales figures
Baltimore bridge task force scrambles to open temporary shipping channel
Baltimore bridge task force scrambles to open temporary shipping channel
Top Iranian commander killed in reported Israeli airstrike in Syria
Top Iranian commander killed in reported Israeli airstrike in Syria
IDF pulls out of al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, leaves devastation
IDF pulls out of al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, leaves devastation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement