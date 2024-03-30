Advertisement
U.S. News
March 30, 2024 / 6:04 PM

Thousands turn out for funeral of slain N.Y. police detective Jonathan Diller

By Ehren Wynder
Thousands of mourners turned out for the funeral of slain New York Police Department Detective Jonathan Diller Saturday in Massapequa. N.Y., where he was praised as someone who would put himself in harm's way to protect others. Photo courtesy New York Police Dept./Facebook
Thousands of mourners turned out for the funeral of slain New York Police Department Detective Jonathan Diller Saturday in Massapequa. N.Y., where he was praised as someone who would put himself in harm's way to protect others. Photo courtesy New York Police Dept./Facebook

March 30 (UPI) -- Around 10,000 people showed up in Long Island Saturday for the funeral of slain New York police detective Jonathan Diller.

The large crowd of mourners, which included police officers from across the United States and Canada, gathered at St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Massapequa. N.Y.

Advertisement

Diller, a member of the Queens North Community Response Team, was fatally shot by ex-convict Guy Rivera Monday in Far Rockaway.

Rivera's gun jammed after he fired the single shot that killed Diller. He has been charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Diller and attempted murder for trying to shoot Sgt. Sasha Rosen, who was on duty at the time of the killing.

Related

During the funeral, NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said Diller was an ambitious officer who took a loaded gun off the streets the day before his death. Caban also announced Diller's posthumous promotion to detective first grade.

"He went toward the danger. He put himself in harm's way. And he did it so that other New Yorkers wouldn't have to," Caban said.

Advertisement

Diller's wife, Stephanie Diller, said she was grateful for the support she and their son Ryan received in the wake of his death.

"I am so proud that thousands of people across the country are calling Jonathan a hero, but the truth is he has always been a hero to Ryan and me," she said. "The rest of the world is just catching up."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who was in attendance, said of Diller, "Even with the acknowledgement that he was shot, he fought and took the gun out of the hands of the person who would take his life."

"Despite all of those interactions with bad people doing bad things to good people, he would don that uniform to go out and continue to fight on behalf of the people of this city," the mayor said.

Diller was buried at St. Charles Cemetary in Farmingdale.

Latest Headlines

AT&T investigating dark web data leak affecting 73 million customers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
AT&T investigating dark web data leak affecting 73 million customers
March 30 (UPI) -- AT&T said Saturday it is investigating a security breach after data from nearly 8 million current and 65 million former customers was leaked on the dark web.
7 hospitalized when United flight encounters 'severe turbulence' over N.J.
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
7 hospitalized when United flight encounters 'severe turbulence' over N.J.
March 30 (UPI) -- Seven airline passengers were hospitalized after a United Airlines flight encountered "severe turbulence" while attempting to land in Newark's Liberty International Airport on Friday, local officials said.
'Extremely violent criminal' caught in Mexico after leaving a Calif. halfway house
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
'Extremely violent criminal' caught in Mexico after leaving a Calif. halfway house
March 30 (UPI) -- A 20-year-old man described by authorities as an "extremely dangerous and violent criminal" and multiple escapee has been arrested in Mexico after a manhunt, California officials say.
Mass. 3-year-old found safe after alleged thief stole car with boy inside
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mass. 3-year-old found safe after alleged thief stole car with boy inside
March 30 (UPI) -- A missing 3-year-old that was the subject of an Amber Alert in Massachusetts is safe and a suspect is now in custody and charged with kidnapping, police have confirmed following a manhunt.
Tensions high at South Dakota state prison after 2 nights of disruptions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tensions high at South Dakota state prison after 2 nights of disruptions
March 30 (UPI) -- Tensions are high at South Dakota's largest prison on Saturday after two nights of disruptions at the facility.
Convicted 'Rust' movie armorer denied retrial, release pending sentencing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Convicted 'Rust' movie armorer denied retrial, release pending sentencing
March 30 (UPI) -- Convicted Rust film armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed must remain jailed while awaiting a sentencing hearing and can't have a retrial, a New Mexico judge has ruled.
Biden campaign fires back after Trump posts image showing president hog-tied
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden campaign fires back after Trump posts image showing president hog-tied
March 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is drawing criticism after his election campaign posted video footage of an image on the back of a pickup truck depicting President Joe Biden hog-tied.
Appeals court upholds ban of Texas gender-affirming care investigations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Appeals court upholds ban of Texas gender-affirming care investigations
March 30 (UPI) -- A Texas appeals court has upheld a lower court ruling blocking the state from investigating parents for wrongdoing if they allow their children to receive gender-affirming care.
Wash. state mom arrested, charged after 4-year-old son's body found by highway
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Wash. state mom arrested, charged after 4-year-old son's body found by highway
March 30 (UPI) -- The mother of a 4-year-old Washington state boy has been arrested and charged with murder after the missing boy's body was found along a highway this week.
Trump, Giuliani, others appeal to remove Willis and dismiss Georgia case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump, Giuliani, others appeal to remove Willis and dismiss Georgia case
March 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and seven co-defendants say a Georgia judge erred in allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue her racketeering case against them.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden campaign fires back after Trump posts image showing president hog-tied
Biden campaign fires back after Trump posts image showing president hog-tied
Israel High Court orders freeze to ultra-Orthodox school funds; students eligible for draft
Israel High Court orders freeze to ultra-Orthodox school funds; students eligible for draft
Longtime Zelensky friend among Ukrainian presidential advisors fired
Longtime Zelensky friend among Ukrainian presidential advisors fired
Police raid Peruvian president's home in 'Rolexgate' investigation
Police raid Peruvian president's home in 'Rolexgate' investigation
New breed of RV owners often shun conventional campgrounds
New breed of RV owners often shun conventional campgrounds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement