Self-proclaimed "sovereign citizen" Taylor James Johnatakis gets 87 months for Jan. 6 riot

Taylor James Johnatakis was sentenced to 87 months in prison for leading attacks on police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Justice/UPI

April 3 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth sentenced Taylor James Johnatakis to 87 months in prison for his part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Johnatakis, 40, of Kingston, Wash., was also ordered to pay $2,000 restitution. Advertisement

A federal jury in Washington D.C. on Nov. 21 found Johnatakis guilty of obstructing an official proceeding, civil disorder and assaulting, resisting and impeding certain officers, which are felonies.

The jury also found him guilty of misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building and on restricted grounds at the U.S. Capitol.

Johnatakis represented himself during the trial and at Wednesday's sentencing hearing while proclaiming he is a "sovereign citizen" who isn't subject to federal laws, NBC News reported.

Lamberth noted Johnatakis showed no remorse for his actions and expressed concern that he might employ violence again if given the opportunity.

Federal prosecutors said Johnatakis led other rioters in attacking a line of police officers who were protecting the Capitol.

"Johnatakis made his way to the front of the mob of rioters while yelling into his megaphone," the DOJ said. "As the crowd grew and tension rose, the police officers on the line were overwhelmed by the rioters and ultimately forced to retreat."

Advertisement

The officers formed a defensive line to protect the Capitol, but federal prosecutors said Johnatakis led another charge using his megaphone to coordinate rioters and get them to push against bike racks used as obstacles by the police. At least one police officer was injured.

FBI agents arrested Johnatakis on Feb. 11, 2021, in Washington state.

Despite claiming he is a sovereign citizen whose actions are outside of federal jurisdiction, Johnatakis claimed he simply exercised his First Amendment right to free speech while engaging in civil disobedience, ABC News reported.

Lamberth said Johnatakis' actions were not protected by the First Amendment and were not acts of civil disobedience.

He said angry mobs have leaders and followers, and Johnatakis was a leader during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.