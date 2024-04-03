Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 3, 2024 / 8:33 PM

Self-proclaimed "sovereign citizen" Taylor James Johnatakis gets 87 months for Jan. 6 riot

By Mike Heuer
Taylor James Johnatakis was sentenced to 87 months in prison for leading attacks on police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Justice/UPI
Taylor James Johnatakis was sentenced to 87 months in prison for leading attacks on police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Justice/UPI

April 3 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth sentenced Taylor James Johnatakis to 87 months in prison for his part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Johnatakis, 40, of Kingston, Wash., was also ordered to pay $2,000 restitution.

Advertisement

A federal jury in Washington D.C. on Nov. 21 found Johnatakis guilty of obstructing an official proceeding, civil disorder and assaulting, resisting and impeding certain officers, which are felonies.

The jury also found him guilty of misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building and on restricted grounds at the U.S. Capitol.

Related

Johnatakis represented himself during the trial and at Wednesday's sentencing hearing while proclaiming he is a "sovereign citizen" who isn't subject to federal laws, NBC News reported.

Lamberth noted Johnatakis showed no remorse for his actions and expressed concern that he might employ violence again if given the opportunity.

Federal prosecutors said Johnatakis led other rioters in attacking a line of police officers who were protecting the Capitol.

"Johnatakis made his way to the front of the mob of rioters while yelling into his megaphone," the DOJ said. "As the crowd grew and tension rose, the police officers on the line were overwhelmed by the rioters and ultimately forced to retreat."

Advertisement

The officers formed a defensive line to protect the Capitol, but federal prosecutors said Johnatakis led another charge using his megaphone to coordinate rioters and get them to push against bike racks used as obstacles by the police. At least one police officer was injured.

FBI agents arrested Johnatakis on Feb. 11, 2021, in Washington state.

Despite claiming he is a sovereign citizen whose actions are outside of federal jurisdiction, Johnatakis claimed he simply exercised his First Amendment right to free speech while engaging in civil disobedience, ABC News reported.

Lamberth said Johnatakis' actions were not protected by the First Amendment and were not acts of civil disobedience.

He said angry mobs have leaders and followers, and Johnatakis was a leader during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Latest Headlines

Judge will not delay Trump's hush-money trial over presidential immunity claim
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge will not delay Trump's hush-money trial over presidential immunity claim
April 3 (UPI) -- Judge Juan Merchan rejected a motion Wednesday to delay Donald Trump's hush-money trial until after the U.S. Supreme Court rules on the former president's immunity claim.
NASA selects companies to develop, operate moon rover for Artemis astronauts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NASA selects companies to develop, operate moon rover for Artemis astronauts
April 3 (UPI) -- NASA has selected three companies -- Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost and Venturi Astrolab -- to develop and operate a lunar terrain vehicle for Artemis astronauts' exploration of the Moon's surface as early as 2030.
FCC plans vote to resurrect net neutrality next month
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FCC plans vote to resurrect net neutrality next month
April 3 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission has scheduled a vote to reinstate net neutrality oversight by the FCC and prevent online publishers from favoring some users over others.
$1.09 billion Powerball jackpot fourth largest in history
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
$1.09 billion Powerball jackpot fourth largest in history
April 3 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing will be worth $1.09 billion, the fourth largest jackpot in history, according to Powerball officials.
Biden, Sanders tout efforts to lower 'outrageous' prescription drug costs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden, Sanders tout efforts to lower 'outrageous' prescription drug costs
April 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., teamed up Wednesday at the White House to highlight their efforts to lower "outrageous" prescription drug costs.
Kentucky residents, governor assess damage from trio of tornadoes that swept state
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Kentucky residents, governor assess damage from trio of tornadoes that swept state
April 3 (UPI) -- Three tornadoes and straight-line winds devastated multiple areas across Kentucky Tuesday, caused a deadly auto accident and triggered a state of emergency declaration.
Amazon slashes hundreds of jobs in cloud computing division
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Amazon slashes hundreds of jobs in cloud computing division
April 3 (UPI) -- Amazon confirmed Wednesday it is cutting hundreds of cloud computing jobs. The layoffs are in physical stores technology and sales within the company's cloud computing division.
Man sentenced for selling fentanyl 8 days after release from correctional facility
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Man sentenced for selling fentanyl 8 days after release from correctional facility
April 3 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to selling fentanyl eight days after being released from prison on a separate offense.
2 investors plead guilty to insider trading linked to Trump Media deal
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
2 investors plead guilty to insider trading linked to Trump Media deal
April 3 (UPI) -- Two men Wednesday pleaded guilty to illegal insider trading linked to a deal that took Trump Media and Technology Group public. Michael Shvartsman and his brother Gerald Shvartsman pleaded guilty to securities fraud.
Tennessee elementary school educator named 'National Teacher of the Year'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tennessee elementary school educator named 'National Teacher of the Year'
April 3 (UPI) -- Tennessee's Missy Testerman specializes in teaching English as a second language and earned recognition as the National Teacher of the Year, the Council of Chief State School Officers announced Wednesday
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan as buildings collapse, people trapped
Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan as buildings collapse, people trapped
World Central Kitchen identifies seven workers killed in Gaza strike
World Central Kitchen identifies seven workers killed in Gaza strike
House Republicans introduce bill to rename Dulles Airport after Donald Trump
House Republicans introduce bill to rename Dulles Airport after Donald Trump
Sonar images of Baltimore bridge collapse vividly show scale of removal effort needed
Sonar images of Baltimore bridge collapse vividly show scale of removal effort needed
Jack Smith: Order in Donald Trump documents case based on 'flawed' premise
Jack Smith: Order in Donald Trump documents case based on 'flawed' premise
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement