Second Idaho 'doomsday cult' murder trial underway with jury selection

April 1 (UPI) -- Jury selection started Monday in the trial of an Idaho man accused of killing his late wife and the two children of his current wife who already has been convicted in the case that prosecutors are calling a "doomsday cult." Chad Daybell looked on while wearing a light blue shirt, blue tie and no jacket as lawyers on both sides questioned potential jurors inside the Ada County Court in Boise, Idaho. Advertisement

Daybell faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his wife Lori Vallow's children. Both Vallow and Daybell were indicted in 2021 for the murders of Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17.

The 55-year-old Mormon novelist also is charged with killing his then-wife Tammy Daybell in 2019.

Lori Vallow was convicted last July on both counts. The two children were initially reported missing in September 2019 by relatives who failed to hear from either for an extended period of time.

At trial, Vallow contended the killings were justified by her religious beliefs. She was sentenced to life in prison with the judge agreeing to remove the death penalty prior to her trial.

Daybell's lawyers haven't yet laid out their defense strategy but suggested he may take the stand in his own defense.

"At this point, we're ready to go forward and he wants to tell his story," attorney John Prior told KIVI-TV in an interview ahead of the trial.

"I've had three years and 10 months to go through all the evidence, to sort of look at what I want to present to the jury, and I'm looking forward to my opportunity to do that."

It also remains unclear if Vallow will testify at Daybell's trial.

Vallow was extradited to Arizona late last year, when she pleaded not guilty to first degree murder in the death of her fourth husband, who was fatally shot in 2019 at her home.

She also pleaded not guilty in Arizona to charges accusing her of plotting to kill the ex-husband of her niece.

Prosecutors are expected to again paint the picture portraying Daybell as a member of a fundamentalist "doomsday cult" as they did with Vallow. However, the judge barred Vallow's trial and conviction from being mentioned during Daybell's trial.

Both husband and wife were members of an offshoot sect of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Daybell is also the author of more than a dozen apocalyptic-themed novels, which critics have called religiously extreme.

District Court Judge Steven Boyce began by instructing the pool of 50 potential jurors, before lawyers began asking questions.

Boyce later asked if any members of the jury pool were related to Daybell or have an opinion as to whether he is guilty or not guilty.

A dozen people will be chosen to fill out the jury, with six more selected as alternates.

Prosecutors and Daybell's defense team will each have 16 peremptory challenges during the jury selection process.