Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 7, 2023 / 2:56 PM

Lori Daybell arraigned in 2019 death of fourth husband

By Clyde Hughes

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Convicted Idaho murderer Lori Vallow Daybell was arraigned Thursday in Arizona in connection with the 2019 death of her fourth husband Charles Vallow.

Daybell, who was convicted earlier this year for the deaths of her children Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, was extradited to Arizona to face new murder charges.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said they believe Daybell plotted with brother Alex Cox to kill Vallow four years ago. Cox shot and killed Charles Vallow at the couple's home in July 2019 in what Cox said was self-defense. Cox died several months later from natural causes.

Authorities call the Daybell case "complex" and "difficult."

In July, an Idaho judge sentenced Daybell to life in prison without parole after being found guilty of murdering her two children as part of what prosecutors called a "doomsday cult." A jury had found her guilty of the murders on May 12.

Daybell's fifth husband, Chad Daybell, has also been charged with the children's murders but has yet to face trial.

Daybell has also been implicated in the shooting of her niece's ex-husband Brandon Boudreaux. Boudreaux told police he was shot at three months after Charles Vallow's death outside his home in Gilbert, Ariz. He told police Cox was behind the wheel of the vehicle the shots came from.

Advertisement

A Maricopa County Attorney's Office indictment later accused Daybell and Cox of plotting to kill Boudreaux, but that case remains pending.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Peach Fuzz is Pantone's 2024 color of the year
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Peach Fuzz is Pantone's 2024 color of the year
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Pantone Color Institute Thursday named PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz the 2024 color of the year, describing it as a heartfelt peach hue bringing a feeling of kindness and tenderness.
Fundraising lags for RNC, some state Republican parties
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fundraising lags for RNC, some state Republican parties
CLIVE, Iowa, Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Republican National Committee -- and some embattled state parties -- are dragging behind previous election cycles in fundraising weeks before the first primary voting for president in 2024.
3 men arrested, charged with environmental crimes in Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
3 men arrested, charged with environmental crimes in Puerto Rico
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Three men charged with environmental violations for illegal construction and pollution in Puerto Rico's Jobos Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve were arrested Thursday, set to appear before a federal magistrate .i
Fifth, sixth Republican primary debates revealed for Iowa, New Hampshire
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fifth, sixth Republican primary debates revealed for Iowa, New Hampshire
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Republican Party will hold its fifth and sixth debates in Iowa and New Hampshire ahead of the first primaries.
House censures Jamaal Bowman for fire alarm pulling incident
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House censures Jamaal Bowman for fire alarm pulling incident
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The House voted Thursday to censure Rep. Jamaal Bowman for pulling the fire alarm in the House office building in September.
Donald Trump attends civil business fraud trial as spectator
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Donald Trump attends civil business fraud trial as spectator
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump appeared in court Thursday to sit in on his civil business fraud trial in New York.
Study: Most countries fail at providing basic human rights
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Study: Most countries fail at providing basic human rights
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Most countries around the world struggle with protecting their citizens of some of the most basic human rights, according to a study by researchers out of the University of Rhode Island's Center for Nonviolence.
Judge intervenes to allow Texas woman to terminate pregnancy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge intervenes to allow Texas woman to terminate pregnancy
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- For the first time in at least 50 years, a judge has intervened to allow an adult Texas woman to terminate her pregnancy.
U.S. commemorates 82nd anniversary of Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. commemorates 82nd anniversary of Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday commemorated the 82nd anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, with solemn ceremonies and events planned in Hawaii and elsewhere.
U.S. weekly jobless claims rise moderately to 220,000
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. weekly jobless claims rise moderately to 220,000
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- New U.S. jobless claims were up by a thousand in the week ending Dec. 2, to a seasonally adjusted 220,000 according to a Thursday Department of Labor report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

UNLV shooting: 3 dead, suspect killed in shootout with campus officers
UNLV shooting: 3 dead, suspect killed in shootout with campus officers
Tigers maul man to death inside big cat exhibit at Pakistan zoo
Tigers maul man to death inside big cat exhibit at Pakistan zoo
Supreme Court justices have tense debate in workplace discrimination case
Supreme Court justices have tense debate in workplace discrimination case
In settlement, 10 Wisconsin 'fake electors' admit Joe Biden won 2020 election
In settlement, 10 Wisconsin 'fake electors' admit Joe Biden won 2020 election
U.N. chief presses Security Council to act on Gaza cease-fire
U.N. chief presses Security Council to act on Gaza cease-fire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement