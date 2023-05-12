Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 12, 2023 / 3:43 PM

Lori Vallow found guilty of murdering her two children

By Matt Bernardini
Idaho mother Lori Vallow was found guilty on Friday of killing her two children. Photo courtesy of Ada County Jail
Idaho mother Lori Vallow was found guilty on Friday of killing her two children. Photo courtesy of Ada County Jail

May 12 (UPI) -- Idaho mother Lori Vallow on Friday was found guilty of murdering her two children and now faces up to life in prison without parole.

The jury deliberated for four hours Friday before deciding that Vallow was guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of her two children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, whose remains were found on an Idaho property that belonged to Vallow's husband, Chad Daybell.

Advertisement

Judge Steven Boyce asked those in attendance to refrain from making any "loud outbursts" while the verdict was read, according to ABC News.

The children were last seen together in 2019 at Yellowstone National Park. They were reported missing in September of 2019 by relatives who had not heard from them for months. The Rexburg Police Department, FBI, and Fremont County Sheriff's Office found the children's remains at Daybell's property in June 2020.

RELATED Verdict in trial of Lori Vallow, accused of killing her 2 children, to be live-streamed

Both Vallow and her husband, who is being tried separately and could face the death penalty, were members of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sect with different beliefs than the Mormons. Daybell is the author of more than a dozen apocalyptic-themed novels, which have been described as religiously extreme.

Advertisement

During the trial, former friends testified that Vallow said some people, including her children, were "zombies" who were possessed by evil spirits.

FBI Special Agent Doug Hart testified during the trial about numerous texts between Vallow and Daybell about "a plan to take the children."

RELATED Lori Vallow, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled fit to stand trial

During closing arguments, prosecutor Rob Wood said Vallow set in motion a plan for the children's murder in October 2018 "using money, power, and sex," and she and her husband "used religion to manipulate others."

Vallow's defense attorney Jim Archibald had argued that Vallow was a devoted mother who loved her children, and that she was manipulated by Daybell.

"Is Lori a leader or a follower of Chad? She so desperately wants to be a leader, but she is following Chad," Archibald said during closing statements.

RELATED Idaho couple indicted on murder charges in deaths of two children, woman

However, Wood said Vallow was not a good mom because she did not report that her children were dead.

"We have the evidence in spades. You must convict her," he told the jury.

Latest Headlines

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu ready to legalize adult-use marijuana
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu ready to legalize adult-use marijuana
May 12 (UPI) -- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has ended has opposition to legalizing adult-use marijuana. He said Friday the majority of state residents support legalization and he's ready to sign a bill supporting recreational use.
Honduran teen migrant dies in U.S. custody in Florida
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Honduran teen migrant dies in U.S. custody in Florida
May 12 (UPI) -- An unaccompanied 17-year-old Honduran migrant has died in U.S. government custody, according to the Honduran government. Angel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza died in a shelter in Safety Harbor, Fla.
Elon Musk announces Linda Yaccarino as incoming Twitter CEO
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Elon Musk announces Linda Yaccarino as incoming Twitter CEO
May 12 (UPI) -- Current Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk announced Friday that Linda Yaccarino will take over as CEO.
Biden's Federal Reserve nominee Adriana Kugler would be first Latina to serve
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden's Federal Reserve nominee Adriana Kugler would be first Latina to serve
May 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced his nominees to the Federal Reserve on Friday, including Adriana Kugler, who would become the first Latina to serve on the board.
Daniel Penny charged with manslaughter in NYC subway death, released on bail
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Daniel Penny charged with manslaughter in NYC subway death, released on bail
May 12 (UPI) -- Daniel Penny, the man who choked Jordan Neely to death on a New York City subway train, was charged Friday with
As debt impasse lingers, U.S. consumers are increasingly nervous
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
As debt impasse lingers, U.S. consumers are increasingly nervous
May 12 (UPI) -- U.S. consumers are growing increasingly anxious about the economy as negative news persists on everything from the standoff over the debt ceiling to inflation, a survey from the University of Michigan found.
Autonomy founder Mike Lynch extradited to U.S. on fraud charges
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Autonomy founder Mike Lynch extradited to U.S. on fraud charges
May 12 (UPI) -- Mike Lynch, a tech tycoon dubbed "Britain's Bill Gates" has been extradited to the United States to face criminal charges related to the $11 billion sale of his company Autonomy to Hewlett Packard.
Biden, congressional leaders postpone second meeting on debt ceiling
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden, congressional leaders postpone second meeting on debt ceiling
May 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden agreed to postpone a Friday meeting with top lawmakers to allow more time for a potential compromise on the debt ceiling, with signs pointing to another sit-down in the Oval Office early next week.
Gasoline prices stable as demand is balanced by lower oil prices
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Gasoline prices stable as demand is balanced by lower oil prices
May 12 (UPI) -- Much like crude oil prices, the retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is at something of a standstill given competing economic trends, analysis finds.
Biden administration launches applications for $500M 'Tech Hubs' program
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden administration launches applications for $500M 'Tech Hubs' program
May 12 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Friday opened applications for grants to bolster tech development throughout the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

GOP-backed 'Secure the Border' bill passes House ahead of Title 42 expiration
GOP-backed 'Secure the Border' bill passes House ahead of Title 42 expiration
U.S. ambassador accuses South Africa of loading arms onto Russian cargo ship
U.S. ambassador accuses South Africa of loading arms onto Russian cargo ship
2 men who used weighted fish in tournament catch light jail sentences
2 men who used weighted fish in tournament catch light jail sentences
Supreme Court rejects pork industry challenge to California animal welfare law
Supreme Court rejects pork industry challenge to California animal welfare law
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 after jet debris found off San Clemente Island
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 after jet debris found off San Clemente Island
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement