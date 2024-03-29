Trending
Gypsy Rose Blanchard splits from husband 3 months after prison release

By Karen Butler
Gypsy Rose Blanchard has announced she is separated from her husband Ryan Anderson. Photo courtesy of the Blanchard family/Lifetime
March 29 (UPI) -- Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was released from prison Dec. 28 after serving eight years for conspiring with her former boyfriend to kill her abusive mother in 2015, has split up with another man she married while she was behind bars.

Blanchard exchanged wedding vows with Ryan Anderson, a Louisiana middle school teacher, in a prison ceremony in 2022. They were pen pals.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou," Blanchard wrote in a statement posted Thursday on her private Facebook account and obtained by People.com.

"I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find... who I am."

Blanchard, 32, was granted parole in September after serving more than 85 percent of her 10-year sentence for second-degree murder, making her eligible to exit Missouri's Chillicothe Correctional Center in late December.

Blanchard was in the house when then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn stabbed her mother, Dee Dee, to death.

Blanchard later confessed to enlisting Godejohn to murder Dee Dee so Blanchard could escape a cycle of abuse that included Dee Dee's false claims about Blanchard having leukemia, asthma and muscular dystrophy so she could garner sympathy and secure disability payments and charitable gifts.

Blanchard's story inspired several TV drama projects, as well as a Lifetime docuseries.

