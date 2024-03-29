Harvard applications drop 5% for class of 2028

Harvard saw applications decrease 5% for the class of 2028 amid allegations of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia on campus and the Supreme Court overturning affirmative action. File Photo by Matthew Healey/ UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Applicants Harvard's class of 2028 dipped 5% from last year in light of an intense year on campus where it was accused of both anti-Semitism and Islamophobia along with the Supreme Court curtailing its affirmative action efforts. Harvard received 54,008 applications this year, off 5.14% from last year and more than 5,000 from its record-high of 61,220 two years ago. Despite the decrease, it was the fourth year in a row that the Ivy League school received more than 50,000 applications. Advertisement

Harvard accepted 3.59% of those applications to make up its Class of 2028, the most in four years. Harvard did not break down the number by demographics.

In December, Harvard said applications for early admittance into Harvard had dropped 17% a four-year low, after increases of more than 7% the past two years.

"Beyond another strong applicant pool, we are delighted by the stunning array of talents and lived experiences the Class of 2028 will bring with them from throughout the United States and around the world," said William R. Fitzsimmons, dean of admissions and financial aid at Harvard, in a statement.

Last June, the Supreme Court struck down Harvard's affirmative action policy along ideological lines, saying it violated the Equal Protection Clause under the 14th Amendment making it unconstitutional.

Harvard has been under heavy criticism by Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., chair of the House Education and Workforce Committee, during its investigation of anti-Semitism on campus.

The university also saw its first Black female president Claudia Gay resign under pressure from some influential alumni after plagiarism allegations and charges that she did not do enough to combat anti-Semitism on campus.