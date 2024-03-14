Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 14, 2024 / 12:05 AM

Ex-California rideshare driver arrested for antisemitic attack

By Darryl Coote
A California rideshare driver has been arrested and charged with a hate crime for attacking their passenger over their perceived religion or nation of origin. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
A California rideshare driver has been arrested and charged with a hate crime for attacking their passenger over their perceived religion or nation of origin. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- A former California rideshare driver was arrested Wednesday for assaulting a passenger he believed was either Jewish or from Israel.

The incident occurred at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 26 amid surging antisemitic and anti-Muslim incidents being reported across the United States in response to Israel's war against Iran-backed Hamas in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

Advertisement

According to the indictment, Csaba John Csukás, 39, was hired through an unspecified rideshare company to pick up a passenger at the California airport and then drive them home.

Prosecutors allege that when Csukás approached the passenger at the predetermined location, he asked if they were Jewish or Israeli.

Related

Csukás "stated that he would not transport a Jewish or Israeli person" and "attacked the victim by striking the victim in the face with his fist," the Justice Department said.

The Daly City resident made his initial court appearance Wednesday and has been charged with committing a federal hate crime by injuring a person over their actual or perceived religion or national origin affecting interstate commerce.

If convicted, Csukás faces up to 10 years' imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

Advertisement

"No one in this country should live in fear because of how they worship or where they come from," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

"The Justice Department will aggressively prosecute those who perpetrate hate-fueled violence motivated by antisemitism or by bias of any kind."

Since the war in Israel began on Oct. 7 with Hamas' surprise attack on the Middle Eastern country, there have been rising reports of hate-related incidents directed at both Jewish and Arab residents across the United States.

According to the Jewish advocacy group Anti-Defamation League, there was a 388% increase in antisemitic incidents of harassment, vandalism and assault reported between Oct. 7 and 23 following the start of the war.

FBI Director Christopher Wray also commented days later that the threat of antisemitism in the United States was reaching "historic levels."

By Jan. 7, the ADL said it had recored 3,291 incidents.

The Council of American Islamic Relations also tallied 3,578 complaints of anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian hate that it had received between October and December. The organization said the number represented a rise of 178% in such complaints over the previous year.

Advertisement

"When taking public transportation -- whether a taxi, bus, or rideshare -- customers should be able to ride without being profiled, or worse yet attacked, because of their nationality or religion by drivers," U.S. Attorney Ismail Ramsey for the Northern District of California said in a statement.

"We will prosecute any ride-share driver who assaults a passenger in such hate-fueled violence."

Latest Headlines

Non-binary teen Nex Benedict's death ruled a suicide
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Non-binary teen Nex Benedict's death ruled a suicide
March 13 (UPI) -- The death of 16-year-old nonbinary student Nex Benedict, who was bullied and injured in a school fight last month, has been ruled a suicide by overdose, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's office announced Wednesday.
Explosion injures 16 Orange County SWAT officers during training exercise
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Explosion injures 16 Orange County SWAT officers during training exercise
March 13 (UPI) -- Sixteen Orange County SWAT team officers were injured Wednesday when an explosion occurred during a training exercise in Irvine, Calif., authorities said.
Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews recalled over mislabeled containers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews recalled over mislabeled containers
March 13 (UPI) -- Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews are being recalled over mislabeled containers. The product may contain coconut or milk, not listed as ingredients, which could pose life-threatening allergic reactions.
3 charged with federal firearms violations related to Super Bowl parade shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
3 charged with federal firearms violations related to Super Bowl parade shooting
March 13 (UPI) -- Three men face federal gun trafficking offenses for straw purchases related to the Feb. 14 mass shooting that injured killed one and injured more than 20 people during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory rally.
Blue flags blanket National Mall for colorectal cancer awareness
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Blue flags blanket National Mall for colorectal cancer awareness
March 13 (UPI) -- Thousands of blue flags are blanketing the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in front of the U.S. Capitol through March 22, to support more research, funding and treatment options for colorectal cancer.
U.S. deploys Marines anti-terrorism team to Haiti to secure embassy amid gang violence
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. deploys Marines anti-terrorism team to Haiti to secure embassy amid gang violence
March 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Marines has sent its anti-terrorism security team to Haiti to protect the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, amid escalating gang violence and the country's transition to a new prime minister.
Former UFC fighter Mark Coleman 'battling for his life' after rescuing parents from fire
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former UFC fighter Mark Coleman 'battling for his life' after rescuing parents from fire
March 13 (UPI) -- Former UFC start Mark Coleman is "currently battling for his life," after rescuing his parents from a fire at their Ohio home.
ICE agents begin wearing body cameras in 5 cities
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
ICE agents begin wearing body cameras in 5 cities
March 13 (UPI) -- Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in five U.S. cities started wearing body cameras Wednesday as required by an executive order from President Joe Biden.
Massachusetts governor announces misdemeanor marijuana pardons
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Massachusetts governor announces misdemeanor marijuana pardons
March 13 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey announced Wednesday a plan to issue sweeping pardons for all marijuana possession convictions in the state.
Michigan school shooting: James Crumbley trial rests without his testimony
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Michigan school shooting: James Crumbley trial rests without his testimony
March 13 (UPI) -- The prosecution and the defense wrapped up their cases Wednesday in the involuntary manslaughter trial of James Crumbley without his testimony. He's the father of Oxford Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Putin says he will re-deploy troops along Finland border in response to NATO accession
Putin says he will re-deploy troops along Finland border in response to NATO accession
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $792M, Powerball draws Wednesday
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $792M, Powerball draws Wednesday
Non-binary teen Nex Benedict's death ruled a suicide
Non-binary teen Nex Benedict's death ruled a suicide
Tennessee soccer coach indicted for allegedly drugging, raping boys
Tennessee soccer coach indicted for allegedly drugging, raping boys
Judge tosses 6 charges in Ga. election case against Donald Trump, others
Judge tosses 6 charges in Ga. election case against Donald Trump, others
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement