Camilo Hurtado Campos, 63, a former Tennessee soccer coach, is facing 31 sex-related charges for allegedly drugging and raping boys who played on his team. According to the indictment, dozens of images and videos of the abuse were found on Campos' phone. Photo courtesy of Franklin Police Department

The charges against Camilo Hurtado Campos -- who was arrested in Franklin last summer -- include 17 counts of rape, six counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of more than 50 images/videos of minors, in addition to possession of marijuana and cocaine, according to the Williamson County grand jury in the March 6 indictment.

"I think that as time goes on and we continue to scour through evidence, we're going to uncover even more horrific things," Lt. Charles Warner with the Franklin Police Department told News 2.

Warner said Campos allegedly gave his victims potent drugs that left them in a "dangerously comatose state."

"What's been described to me by the people reviewing these videos and these images is that these kids are like rag dolls," Warner said. "They're comatose and completely lethargic."

According to police, one victim told investigators he had no memory of the assault.

The videos and images that Campos allegedly recorded on his phone of him raping unconscious boys between the ages of 9 and 17 years old, according to the Franklin Police Department, were discovered after his phone was left behind at a local restaurant.

According to police, Campos had spent time at neighborhood school playgrounds where he recruited boys to play on his team. After earning their trust, police said the 63-year-old coach would invite them to his home where he drugged and raped them.