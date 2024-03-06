Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 6, 2024 / 1:04 PM

House committee investigating Harvard anti-Semitism calls documents from university 'useless'

By Clyde Hughes
Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., on Wednesday criticized Harvard's response to subpoenas relating to a House investigation into anti-Semitism on the university's campus. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., on Wednesday criticized Harvard's response to subpoenas relating to a House investigation into anti-Semitism on the university's campus. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- The head of the House Education and Workforce Committee criticized Harvard for failing to abide by subpoenas related to an investigation into anti-Semitism on its campus.

Chairwoman Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., on Tuesday said many of the 2,500 pages of documents submitted to the committee were duplicates of documents it already submitted, and that heavy redactions throughout "made several documents useless."

Advertisement

"I don't know if its arrogance, ineptness, or indifference that's guiding Harvard," Foxx said. "Regardless, its actions to date are shameful. Just last week Congress heard devasting and awful first-hand accounts of rampant anti-Semitism on college campuses -- including at Harvard. Despite this, Harvard has absolutely failed to comply in good faith with the Committee's subpoena for information about anti-Semitism on campus."

Foxx added the committee was "weighing an appropriate response to Harvard's malfeasance."

Related

Harvard said on Tuesday, though, that it has complied and will continue to comply with the information the committee needs, saying it had produced more than 1,500 documents, including a plan outlining its efforts to combat anti-Semitism.

"Harvard continues to respond in good faith to the House Education and Workforce Committee's inquiry into efforts to combat anti-Semitism," a Harvard spokesperson told The Hill. "With an additional submission today, Harvard has provided nearly 4,900 pages of information in 11 submissions since January, including non-public information and internal communications, along with public information, the committee requested Harvard to compile."

Advertisement

The university said it had increased the number of security personnel on campus, especially in areas where Jewish students frequently gather and clarified policies about when protests are permitted.

"Harvard denounced anti-Semitism on our campus and have made clear that the university will continue to take actions to combat anti-Semitism in any form," a spokesperson said. "This includes ongoing efforts to engage with and learn from students, faculty and staff to identify the causes of anti-Semitic behaviors and address them when they occur on our campus."

Foxx accused Harvard in February of being "engulfed" with anti-Semitism on campus, which is harming Jewish students. She called Harvard's documents turned over as lacking in quality and already public information.

Latest Headlines

Ga. Senate takes up Fani Willis conflict accusations in Donald Trump case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ga. Senate takes up Fani Willis conflict accusations in Donald Trump case
March 6 (UPI) -- A defense attorney in the Georgia election subversion case against Donald Trump testified Wednesday before a state Senate committee probing misconduct allegations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
Sen. Mitch McConnell endorses Donald Trump for president in 2024
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sen. Mitch McConnell endorses Donald Trump for president in 2024
March 6 (UPI) -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Wednesday endorsed Donald Trump for president.
Nikki Haley, first woman to win GOP primaries, suspends presidential run
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Nikki Haley, first woman to win GOP primaries, suspends presidential run
March 6 (UPI) -- Nikki Haley suspended her presidential campaign on Wednesday, challenging Donald Trump to win over her supporters. President Joe Biden commended her "courage."
ADP: U.S. private payrolls rose by 140,000 in February
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
ADP: U.S. private payrolls rose by 140,000 in February
March 6 (UPI) -- The private sector created 140,000 jobs in February, according to the new ADP National Employment Report issued Wednesday, more than in January but just missing predictions by Wall Street.
Hemp milk market expected to boom by 2032
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hemp milk market expected to boom by 2032
March 6 (UPI) -- Produced by blending water and industrial hemp seeds, hemp milk is enjoying an increased popularity over the last five years thanks to changing tastes and sustainable farming practices.
Powell tells House rate cuts won't come without confidence inflation is near 2%
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Powell tells House rate cuts won't come without confidence inflation is near 2%
March 6 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told the House Finance Committee Wednesday that it was still too early for the central bank to consider interest rate cuts.
Democrat Adam Schiff, Republican Steve Garvey to face off for California's Senate seat
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Democrat Adam Schiff, Republican Steve Garvey to face off for California's Senate seat
March 6 (UPI) -- Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Republican Steve Garvey will face each other in California's November Senate race as they seek to fill late Sen. Diane Feinstein's seat.
TSA expects record crowds for spring break
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
TSA expects record crowds for spring break
March 6 (UPI) -- With spring break travel season starting on Thursday, the Transportation Security Administration today advised travelers to expect major crowds -- especially at Miami and Orlando airports.
OpenAI responds to Elon Musk lawsuit by exposing past emails
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
OpenAI responds to Elon Musk lawsuit by exposing past emails
March 6 (UPI) -- OpenAI shared old emails from co-founder Elon Musk showing he had been on board with the company being less open with its science in response to a lawsuit he filed against the company.
Tornado Alley may roar to life as severe weather season ramps up
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tornado Alley may roar to life as severe weather season ramps up
The risk of damaging thunderstorms and tornadoes is rising across the United States as severe weather season begins to ramp up, and it could prove to be much different than last year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump demands new trial in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Trump demands new trial in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
4 in custody as more body parts found Tuesday in New York
4 in custody as more body parts found Tuesday in New York
British SAS soldiers arrested on suspicion of murdering a Islamic Jihad operative in Syria
British SAS soldiers arrested on suspicion of murdering a Islamic Jihad operative in Syria
Nine men sentenced to prison in Russia's crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses
Nine men sentenced to prison in Russia's crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses
U.S. blacklists two people, three companies linked to commercial spyware
U.S. blacklists two people, three companies linked to commercial spyware
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement