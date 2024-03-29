Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 29, 2024 / 2:38 PM

Georgia ACLU threatens lawsuit over state's proposed election law

New Republican-promoted law would make it easier to file 'baseless, mass voter challenges,' civil rights group says

By Doug Cunningham
A new voting bill passed by Georgia's state legislature violates the National Voter Registration Act, the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia said Friday. If approved by the governor, the new law would allow any third party to automatically get on the Georgia ballot without petition signatures from the state as long as the party has gained access to ballots in at least 20 states or territories. File Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI
1 of 3 | A new voting bill passed by Georgia's state legislature violates the National Voter Registration Act, the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia said Friday. If approved by the governor, the new law would allow any third party to automatically get on the Georgia ballot without petition signatures from the state as long as the party has gained access to ballots in at least 20 states or territories. File Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia Friday said a new voting bill passed by the state legislature violates the National Voter Registration Act.

The ACLU threatened to sue if Gov. Brian Kemp signs it into law.

Advertisement

"Access to the ballot is at the heart of our democracy. This election 'Frankenbill' violates the National Voter Registration Act," Georgia ACLU executive director Andrea Young said in a statement. "We are committed to protecting Georgia voters. If the governor signs this bill, we will see him in court."

The ACLU said Georgia Senate Bill 189 makes it easier for people to file "baseless, mass voter challenges, requires all advance and absentee ballots to be counted within an hour of the polls closing, changes ballot design, makes harmful changes for unhoused citizens, and creates unrealistic and burdensome requirements of election workers."

Related

The bill passed on a predominately Republican party line vote.

The bill could interfere with the Georgia secretary of state's ability to certify the 2024 election results.

The bill allows any third party to automatically get on the Georgia ballot without petition signatures from the state as long as the party has gained access to ballots in at least 20 states or territories.

Advertisement

That provision could make it easier for third-party presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to more easily get on the battleground state's ballot.

The bill also requires all homeless people in the state to redo their existing registrations by registering with county registrars. They will no longer be able to register to vote at shelters or any other place but the registrar's offices.

Among the changes are expansion of challenges to voter registrations.

"It is almost encouraging ... really anti-democratic vigilantes to come in and challenge your right to be on the voting list," Young said.

The new legislation would ban the use of post office boxes as voter registration mailing addresses, which could affect small towns that have too few residents to deliver mail to individual home addresses. Currently, places like that use post office boxes for residents.

Young said the ACLU position on the law is that it should be easy for every citizen to vote. She said "all of these tricks to try to create barriers for Georgia citizens to have a voice in their government is anti-democracy."

Latest Headlines

Gallup: Inflation, immigration among top concerns to U.S. voters
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Gallup: Inflation, immigration among top concerns to U.S. voters
March 29 (UPI) -- Inflation and immigration are among the top issues at the front of American's minds going into the 2024 presidential election, according to Gallup.
Court sentences 2 to prison for $9 million hospice fraud scheme
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Court sentences 2 to prison for $9 million hospice fraud scheme
March 29 (UPI) -- A California hospice owner and his biller were sentenced to jail time for bilking Medicare out of more than $9 million in false and fraudulent claims for hospice services.
Kansas, other Republican states sue Biden over student loan forgiveness
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Kansas, other Republican states sue Biden over student loan forgiveness
March 29 (UPI) -- Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach led a coalition of 10 other states on Thursday in suing the Biden administration over its student loan forgiveness efforts, charging that President Joe Biden is trying to circumvent Co
Guatemala migrant woman dies after 30-foot fall from California border fence
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Guatemala migrant woman dies after 30-foot fall from California border fence
March 29 (UPI) -- A migrant woman from Guatemala died after falling approximately 30 feet from the top of a border fence near a port of entry in California, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Friday.
United Airlines Boeing 777 bound for Paris makes emergency stop in Denver
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
United Airlines Boeing 777 bound for Paris makes emergency stop in Denver
March 29 (UPI) -- Passengers traveling on a Boeing jet from San Francisco to Paris made an emergency stop in Denver Thursday after the crew reported an engine problem.
Cesar Chavez family members endorse Biden for president
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Cesar Chavez family members endorse Biden for president
March 29 (UPI) -- The family of iconic civil rights and labor leader Cesar Chavez said on Friday they are endorsing President Joe Biden for president in an attempt to rebuff an event by independent candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. in Los Ange
Biden administration tightens restrictions on imports of African elephants
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden administration tightens restrictions on imports of African elephants
March 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Friday announced that they will be taking steps to improve conservation and other protections of African elephants.
Donald Trump's rights as a defendant stretch public's right to a speedy trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Donald Trump's rights as a defendant stretch public's right to a speedy trial
March 29 (UPI) -- It has been one year since Donald Trump was first criminally indicted and an organization of legal experts is calling on the court system to uphold the public's interest in a speedy trial.
White House introduces guidelines for government use of AI
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House introduces guidelines for government use of AI
March 29 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announced Friday that the White House Office of Management and Budget is issuing a series of guidelines to reduce risks associated with the use of AI.
Al Gore among speakers at former Sen. Joe Lieberman's funeral
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Al Gore among speakers at former Sen. Joe Lieberman's funeral
March 29 (UPI) -- Friends and family gathered to remember former Connecticut Senator Joe Lieberman Friday at the funeral for the one-time Democratic vice presidential candidate.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Greg Lopez picked by Colorado Republicans to fill seat vacated by Ken Buck
Greg Lopez picked by Colorado Republicans to fill seat vacated by Ken Buck
IDF: Senior Hamas leader killed in Gaza hospital
IDF: Senior Hamas leader killed in Gaza hospital
8-year-old lone survivor among 45 dead in South Africa bus crash
8-year-old lone survivor among 45 dead in South Africa bus crash
Largest crane on East Coast arrives to aid Baltimore collapse cleanup
Largest crane on East Coast arrives to aid Baltimore collapse cleanup
Without Supreme Court ruling, South Carolina forced to use 'unconstitutional' congressional map
Without Supreme Court ruling, South Carolina forced to use 'unconstitutional' congressional map
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement