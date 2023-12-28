Federal judge upholds new GOP-drawn Georgia election maps

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones Thursday upheld new GOP-drawn Georgia electoral maps, ruling that they fully comply with his earlier order to create more majority-Black districts. Democratic U.S. Rep. Georgia Lucy McBath (R) is being forced from her district by the new maps. She vowed to that Republicans won't decide when her time in Congress is up. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

He rejected arguments that a redrawn multiracial Atlanta-area district represented by Democrat Rep. Lucy McBath disenfranchised Black voters.

"The Court finds that the General Assembly fully complied with this Court's order requiring the creation of a majority-Black congressional district in the region of the State where vote dilution was found," Judge Jones wrote. "The Court further finds that the elimination of 2021 CD 7 (McBath's district) did not violate the October 26, 2023 Order."

In a fundraising email, McBath vowed to stay in the House.

"I won't let Republicans decide when my time in Congress is over," she said in the email.

The decision leaves in place a Republican party advantage of 9-5 in the U.S. House.

Jones ordered the maps redrawn in October after ruling the existing maps illegally harmed Black voters.

But he has now decided that the creation of new majority-Black voting districts fixed the illegal Black vote dilution that prompted him to order the maps redrawn.

ACLU Georgia attorney Rahul Garabadu said "We believe that these maps continue to violate ... the Voting Rights Act and dilute the voting strength of Black voters."

He said the ACLU would continue to work to ensure fair voting practices in Georgia.