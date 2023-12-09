Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 9, 2023 / 1:39 PM

Georgia Gov. Kemp signs bill approving state's redrawn congressional map

By Simon Druker
A newly redrawn map of Georgia's congressional districts was signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday following a special session held this week by state lawmakers. Image by Georgia General Assembly
1 of 2 | A newly redrawn map of Georgia's congressional districts was signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday following a special session held this week by state lawmakers. Image by Georgia General Assembly

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed legislation redrawing the state's congressional map after the previous one, also drawn up by Republican state lawmakers, was ruled unconstitutional.

Kemp signed the legislation into law on Friday, a day after the Georgia House of Representatives approved the redrawn map during ahead of a deadline imposed by a judge during a special session.

Advertisement

The new map sees Georgia's 6th Congressional District extended to include parts of urbanized Fulton and Cobb counties, where the Black voting-age population will now amount to 51.75%.

A federal judge had previously ruled Georgia's existing electoral district maps to be unconstitutional, violating part of the 1964 Voting Rights Act.

Related

U.S. District Court Judge Steven Jones set a hearing later this month to ensure the new maps meet specifications. That hearing is scheduled to take place Dec. 20.

Jones' previous order instructed state legislators to draw a pair of new districts containing a majority black population in the state Senate and five in the House of Representatives.

Georgia opened a special legislative session on Nov. 29 in response to the judge's ruling, wrapping up Thursday evening.

Advertisement

The new map passed largely along party lines with Republican lawmakers insisting it meets the judge's specifications.

"The remedy involves an additional majority black congressional district in west metro Atlanta that's from the often quoted page 509 of judge jones order so here again, it falls to us in the general assembly to comply with judge jones order as he is allowed us to do," Rep. Rob Leverette told his colleagues in the House Thursday, according to WGXA-TV.

"The bill you have before you will adopt a congressional map that does just that," he asserted.

Some Democrats, however, said the new maps amount to a reshuffling and do not fulfill the spirit of the judge's order.

"Georgia's Republican politicians have passed an unlawful legislative map, defying a judge's order to redraw our state's districts after they violated the Voting Rights Act," Rep. Sam Park told the house Thursday.

The new maps "certainly are not fair to Georgia voters especially for Black voters and voters of color, whose freedom to elect their candidate of choice is being attacked and undermined." he said.

Latest Headlines

U.S. vetoes Security Council resolution calling for immediate Gaza cease-fire
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. vetoes Security Council resolution calling for immediate Gaza cease-fire
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The United States has vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling on Israeli to implement an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, producing a backlash from Arab states.
Severe storms to rumble and roar from Mississippi Valley to Atlantic coast
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Severe storms to rumble and roar from Mississippi Valley to Atlantic coast
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Thunderstorms will erupt this weekend as a strengthening storm system triggers severe weather that could threaten lives and property as early as Saturday afternoon over the Mississippi Valley.
Texas Supreme Court temporarily halts ruling allowing Dallas woman to get an abortion
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas Supreme Court temporarily halts ruling allowing Dallas woman to get an abortion
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has asked the state Supreme Court to intervene and stop a Dallas woman from having an abortion.
Biden administration urges housing providers to stock overdose reversal drugs
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Biden administration urges housing providers to stock overdose reversal drugs
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Friday urged local housing providers and community development groups across the country to help the federal government expand access to naloxone and other opioid overdose drugs.
Citing civil rights violations, Massachusetts files charges against neo-Nazi group
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Citing civil rights violations, Massachusetts files charges against neo-Nazi group
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Massachusetts authorities on Friday filed civil charges against an avowed neo-Nazi group they say has engaged in "violent, threatening and intimidating conduct" against the LGBTQ+ community and immigrants.
Biden announces $3B to "fast-track" nation's first high-speed rail line
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden announces $3B to "fast-track" nation's first high-speed rail line
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday announced $8.2 billion in federal funds for new rail projects, including $3 billion for nation's first high-speed system between Nevada and California.
Pew: More Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of Gaza crisis than approve it
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Pew: More Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of Gaza crisis than approve it
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Americans are divided on Joe Biden's response to Israel-Gaza conflict with more disapproving of the president's response than approving of it, according to the Pew Research Center.
Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley sentenced to life with no parole
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley sentenced to life with no parole
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A Michigan teen who pleaded guilty last year to killing four of his classmates in a 2021 school shooting faces life in prison without parole when a judge hands down the sentence on Friday.
Honeywell to buy Global Access Solutions from Carrier in $4.95 billion cash deal
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Honeywell to buy Global Access Solutions from Carrier in $4.95 billion cash deal
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Carrier Global Corporation said Friday it plans to sell its Global Access Solutions security business to Honeywell for $4.95 billion. Honeywell confirmed the deal in an all-cash transaction.
D.C. appeals court mostly upholds Trump gag order in federal elections subversion case
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
D.C. appeals court mostly upholds Trump gag order in federal elections subversion case
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C., appeals court Friday mostly upheld a gag order in Donald Trump's federal election subversion case but narrowed it to exclude Special Counsel Jack Smith.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6 teens involved in beheading of French teacher convicted, sentenced
6 teens involved in beheading of French teacher convicted, sentenced
Israel continues push into Gaza, where rockets launch to target Tel Aviv
Israel continues push into Gaza, where rockets launch to target Tel Aviv
Texas Supreme Court temporarily halts ruling allowing Dallas woman to get an abortion
Texas Supreme Court temporarily halts ruling allowing Dallas woman to get an abortion
Citing civil rights violations, Massachusetts files charges against neo-Nazi group
Citing civil rights violations, Massachusetts files charges against neo-Nazi group
Police arrest woman for allegedly trying to set fire to MLK's childhood home
Police arrest woman for allegedly trying to set fire to MLK's childhood home
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement