Former attorney for ex-President Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani (C) arrives to the U.S. District Court for his defamation case brought by two Fulton County election workers in Washington, D.C., on December 15. The Georgia mother and daughter were awarded $148 million dollars and sued Giuliani again Monday in an effort to ban him from spreading "the very same lies." Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Two Georgia election workers, who won a $148 million defamation award against Rudy Giuliani last week, are suing him again for continuing to spread "the very same lies." Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss filed a 10-page complaint in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday, over comments the former New York City mayor allegedly made to reporters after his defamation trial.

While Freeman and Moss are not seeking additional damages, they are asking a federal judge to permanently ban Giuliani from making false statements about them and spreading allegations of voter fraud during the 2020 election.

According to the complaint, Giuliani told reporters he did not regret his remarks that led to the defamation suit, saying, "Of course I don't regret it. I told the truth."

"Defendant Giuliani continues to spread the very same lies for which he has already been held liable," Monday's complaint states.

"Defendant Giuliani's statements, coupled with his refusal to agree to refrain from continuing to make such statements, make clear that he intends to persist in his campaign of targeted defamation and harassment. It must stop."

Despite Giuliani's statements being debunked by state and federal investigators, Freeman said Giuliani continued to falsely accuse them of ballot stuffing and other illegal acts at Atlanta's State Farm Arena on election night in 2020.

During the trial, the women said Giuliani's accusations led to them receiving threats and being harassed by others. Freeman testified that one of the threats said, "They are coming for you. I'm not far behind. I'm coming for you also. Trash will be taken to the street in bags."

While Giuliani's attorney Joseph Sibley admitted there was harm done, he argued that the monetary compensation the plaintiffs sought and received in damages was excessive.

In addition to Monday's lawsuit, Giuliani is also facing criminal charges in Georgia where he has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to reverse Georgia's 2020 presidential election results, violating Georgia's racketeering act and soliciting a public officer to break their oath.