Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The judge overseeing Rudy Giuliani's defamation trial said Tuesday he may have again defamed the two Georgia election workers at the center of the trial in comments outside the courtroom. Giuliani, a former attorney for former President Donald Trump, who has already been found guilty of defaming Ruby Freeman and Wandrea ArShaye Moss, on Monday doubled down on his past comments speaking to media outside of the courthouse following the hearing to determine the damages owed to the two women. Advertisement

"Of course I don't regret it," Giuliani said of those past comments targeting the Fulton County election workers. "They were engaging in changing votes."

"Everything I said about them is true," Giuliani said as he stood in front of reporters and accused the women again of wrongdoing with no evidence.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell on Tuesday said the statements by Giuliani "could support another defamation claim."

"How do you reconcile those comments?" Howell asked Giuliani's defense.

Guiliani's attorney Joe Sibley said he was not there when Giuliani made the comments.

"I don't know how that's reconcilable," he said after he told the court earlier that his client had "wronged" the two Georgia election workers and didn't deserve the vitriol from Trump supporters after Giuliani made his initial claims.

Sibley did state that the trial has "taken a bit of a toll" on Giuliani.

"He's almost 80 years old. There are health concerns for Mr. Giuliani," Sibley said.

During testimony on Tuesday, Moss said that she was blindsided by social media comments accusing her of election fraud. She said she was frightened by the intensity of the comments.

"I am shown these videos, these lies, everything that's been going on that I had no clue about," Moss told the court. "I was confused, I was immediately fearful."

Moss said that before the allegations, she took great pride in her work.

"No, I did not like my job -- because I loved my job," Moss said. "It would make my grandmother proud ... my grandmother enjoyed telling her friends ... that her grandbaby runs the election."