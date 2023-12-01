Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 1, 2023 / 1:00 PM

Appeals court rules Donald Trump is not immune from Jan. 6 civil lawsuits

By Clyde Hughes
A Washington appeals court on Friday ruled that former President Donald Trump can be sued in civil lawsuits related to his actions in the lead-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI1
A Washington appeals court on Friday ruled that former President Donald Trump can be sued in civil lawsuits related to his actions in the lead-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI1 | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruled on Friday that former President Donald Trump is not immune from civil lawsuits regarding his actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The three-judge panel of the appeals court in Washington unanimously agreed that Trump was open to litigation for his conduct in the lead-up to the riots as he was acting as a presidential candidate and not the president.

Advertisement

"When a first-term president opts to seek a second term, his campaign to win re-election is not an official presidential act," Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan wrote.

Srinivasan added that the president "does not spend every minute of every day exercising official responsibilities."

Related

"When he acts outside the functions of his office, he does not continue to enjoy immunity from damages liability just because he happens to be the president," Srinivasan wrote.

The court, however, noted that the decision was a preliminary ruling and Trump's legal team would still have the opportunity to present facts to establish that Trump's presidential immunity covered any actions or statements he made while in office.

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Trump's campaign said the decision was limited, narrow, and procedural."

Advertisement

"The facts fully show that on Jan. 6 President Trump was acting on behalf of the American people, carrying out his duties as president of the United States," he said.

Two U.S. Capitol police officers and roughly a dozen Democratic legislators are suing Trump for allegedly instigating violence on Jan. 6 by telling them to "fight like hell" to keep their democracy that the election was stolen.

They charged that Trump broke the statute originally meant to target Ku Klux Klan violence by conspiring with members of far-right groups to stop the Electoral College count.

"More than two years later, it is unnerving to hear the same fabrications and dangerous rhetoric that put my life as well as the lives of my fellow officers in danger on Jan. 6, 2021," James Blassingame, a police officer involved in the suit against Trump said. "I hope our case will assist with helping put our democracy back on the right track; making it crystal clear that no person, regardless of title or position of stature is above the rule of law."

Two groups, the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, are being sued along with Trump and longtime Trump ally Rudy Giuliani. Several members of those groups were convicted of seditious conspiracy in connection with the Capitol attack.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

House votes to expel Rep. George Santos amid fraud scandal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House votes to expel Rep. George Santos amid fraud scandal
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Republican Rep. George Santos of New York faces a vote Friday that threatens to remove him from Congress more than a month after he pleaded not guilty to multiple federal fraud charges.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says any interest rate cut speculation is premature
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says any interest rate cut speculation is premature
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- In prepared remarks at Friday Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said speculation about interest rate cuts to loosen monetary policy is premature.
U.S. executions in 2023 were concentrated in the South, group says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. executions in 2023 were concentrated in the South, group says
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- For the ninth consecutive year, fewer than 30 people were executed in the United States in 2023 and fewer than 50 were sentenced to death as of Friday, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
Kamala Harris attends COP28 summit in Dubai
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kamala Harris attends COP28 summit in Dubai
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will arrive at the COP28 summit in Dubai on Friday to take part in two days of climate negotiations with hundreds of world leaders, the White House announced.
Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman to serve on Supreme Court, dies
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman to serve on Supreme Court, dies
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court justice, died Friday in Phoenix. She was 93.
Biden administration shares rules on EV tax credits for 'foreign entities'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden administration shares rules on EV tax credits for 'foreign entities'
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The IRS and Treasury Department on Friday laid out guidance on electric vehicle tax credits for foreign manufacturers under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Judge halts Montana law banning TikTok on First Amendment grounds
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge halts Montana law banning TikTok on First Amendment grounds
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A U.S. district judge has blocked Montana's statewide ban of the social media app TikTok, saying the law violated the Constitution's First Amendment.
Rice University relocates founder's remains after reckoning with ties to slavery
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rice University relocates founder's remains after reckoning with ties to slavery
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The remains of Rice University's founder have been moved to a family plot in Glenwood Cemetery as part of a redesign of the Houston campus and the school's reckoning with its founding father's ties to slavery.
Texas on the verge of making illegal border crossings a state crime
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas on the verge of making illegal border crossings a state crime
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Texas lawmakers last month approved Senate Bill 4, an immigration law that would allow Texas police to arrest people for illegally crossing the border from Mexico.
Bidens participate in National Christmas Tree lighting
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Bidens participate in National Christmas Tree lighting
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were part of the pageantry and celebration Thursday evening as The National Christmas Tree sparkled to life on the White House Ellipse during the official lighting ceremony.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Husband of parenting YouTube star accused of child abuse files for divorce
Husband of parenting YouTube star accused of child abuse files for divorce
Two Nevada State Patrol officers dead in Las Vegas hit-and-run
Two Nevada State Patrol officers dead in Las Vegas hit-and-run
N.Y. appeals court reinstates Donald Trump gag order in civil fraud trial
N.Y. appeals court reinstates Donald Trump gag order in civil fraud trial
As truce extended, IDF says 8 more Israeli hostages freed
As truce extended, IDF says 8 more Israeli hostages freed
Rep. George Santos, facing expulsion, announces effort to oust Rep. Jamaal Bowman
Rep. George Santos, facing expulsion, announces effort to oust Rep. Jamaal Bowman
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement