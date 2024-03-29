Trending
March 29, 2024 / 1:12 PM

Cesar Chavez family members endorse Biden for president

By Clyde Hughes
Images of Cesar Chavez are seen as thousands of supporters turn out at the Cesar E. Chavez National Monument in Keene, California on October 8, 2012. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI
Images of Cesar Chavez are seen as thousands of supporters turn out at the Cesar E. Chavez National Monument in Keene, California on October 8, 2012. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- The family of iconic civil rights and labor leader Cesar Chavez on Friday endorsed President Joe Biden in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

The iconic Hispanic labor leader's sons, Fernando and Paul Chavez, told CBS News they would endorse Biden, who already employs Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the granddaughter of the late labor leader, as his campaign manager.

"The bonds of affection and respect for a president who by his character and actions consistently reflects the genuine legacy of my father, Cesar Chavez," Paul Chavez said.

The announcement comes ahead of Kennedy's event at Union Station on Saturday, where the independent candidate highlights historical ties between his late father, late President John F. Kennedy, and Chavez.

Robert F. Kennedy, Sr., in one well-known gathering in 1967 with Chavez called the labor leader "one of the heroic figures of our times."

An announcement about the Kennedy event invites those who are interested to "celebrate the life and legacy of Cesar Chavez, a good friend of RFK and RFK, Jr.

"Cesar was a legendary organizer of farmworkers and voters, who exercised their citizen power. Today, we have an opportunity to take back our government with people power."

Courting Latino voters will be a key for Biden winning re-election. The president opened a national program last week in Arizona to specifically target Hispanic voters.

