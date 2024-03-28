Chris Christie turns down No Labels third-party presidential run

1 of 3 | Former Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie has turned down a No Labels third-party "unity" ticket as the group searches for a candidate to run against Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in November's general election. "I appreciate the encouragement I've gotten to pursue a third-party candidacy," Christie said. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Former Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie has turned down a No Labels third party "unity" ticket, as the group searches for a candidate to run against Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election. "I appreciate the encouragement I've gotten to pursue a third-party candidacy," the former New Jersey governor said Wednesday in a statement. "While I believe this is a conversation that needs to be had with the American people, I also believe that if there is not a pathway to win and if my candidacy in any way, shape or form would help Donald Trump become president again, then it is not the way forward." Advertisement

"I believe we need a country that once again feels like everyone has a stake in what we're doing and leadership that strives to bring people together, instead of using anger to divide us."

Christie, 61, ended his campaign for the GOP nomination in January without endorsing any other candidate, including Trump who secured the Republican nomination earlier this month.

"I'm going to make sure that in no way do I enable Donald Trump to ever be president of the United States again," Christie said as he announced his exit from the race.

The political group No Labels -- which has been pursuing a third party moderate ticket -- had approached Christie, the former governor's spokesperson confirmed.

No Labels has also reached out to other possible third-party candidates, including West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who have both turned down the group's offer.

Earlier Wednesday, Christie expressed his sadness about the passing of Sen. Joe Lieberman who won his last Senate term as an Independent, instead of as a Democrat, and ultimately became the political face of No Labels.

"I'm so sad about the passing of Sen. Joe Lieberman. I last spoke to him on Monday and he was fully engaged in a conversation of how to overcome the toxic political environment in our country," Christie wrote Wednesday in a post on X. "His whole life was dedicated to putting country before party in all he did."