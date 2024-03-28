Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 28, 2024 / 12:07 AM

Chris Christie turns down No Labels third-party presidential run

By Sheri Walsh
Former Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie has turned down a No Labels third-party "unity" ticket as the group searches for a candidate to run against Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in November's general election. "I appreciate the encouragement I've gotten to pursue a third-party candidacy," Christie said. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Former Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie has turned down a No Labels third-party "unity" ticket as the group searches for a candidate to run against Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in November's general election. "I appreciate the encouragement I've gotten to pursue a third-party candidacy," Christie said. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Former Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie has turned down a No Labels third party "unity" ticket, as the group searches for a candidate to run against Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

"I appreciate the encouragement I've gotten to pursue a third-party candidacy," the former New Jersey governor said Wednesday in a statement. "While I believe this is a conversation that needs to be had with the American people, I also believe that if there is not a pathway to win and if my candidacy in any way, shape or form would help Donald Trump become president again, then it is not the way forward."

Advertisement

"I believe we need a country that once again feels like everyone has a stake in what we're doing and leadership that strives to bring people together, instead of using anger to divide us."

Christie, 61, ended his campaign for the GOP nomination in January without endorsing any other candidate, including Trump who secured the Republican nomination earlier this month.

Related

"I'm going to make sure that in no way do I enable Donald Trump to ever be president of the United States again," Christie said as he announced his exit from the race.

Advertisement

The political group No Labels -- which has been pursuing a third party moderate ticket -- had approached Christie, the former governor's spokesperson confirmed.

No Labels has also reached out to other possible third-party candidates, including West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who have both turned down the group's offer.

Earlier Wednesday, Christie expressed his sadness about the passing of Sen. Joe Lieberman who won his last Senate term as an Independent, instead of as a Democrat, and ultimately became the political face of No Labels.

"I'm so sad about the passing of Sen. Joe Lieberman. I last spoke to him on Monday and he was fully engaged in a conversation of how to overcome the toxic political environment in our country," Christie wrote Wednesday in a post on X. "His whole life was dedicated to putting country before party in all he did."

Latest Headlines

Joe Lieberman, longtime senator and vice presidential nominee, dies at 82
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Joe Lieberman, longtime senator and vice presidential nominee, dies at 82
March 27 (UPI) -- Longtime U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut, and vice presidential nominee for the Democratic Party in 2000, has died at the age of 82. Lieberman died "due to complications from a fall," according to his family.
Judge rules ex-Trump lawyer, election subversion defendant John Eastman be disbarred
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge rules ex-Trump lawyer, election subversion defendant John Eastman be disbarred
March 27 (UPI) -- A California state bar judge ruled Wednesday that John Eastman, a co-defendant of former President Donald Trump in Georgia's 2020 election subversion case, should be disbarred.
2 bodies found in Baltimore bridge collapse as recovery paused to clear debris
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
2 bodies found in Baltimore bridge collapse as recovery paused to clear debris
March 27 (UPI) -- Two bodies were found Wednesday in the Baltimore Key Bridge collapse as the search for four other construction workers, who are presumed dead, was temporarily called off due to unsafe diving conditions.
Dolce&Gabbana moves luxury design to Miami real estate project
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dolce&Gabbana moves luxury design to Miami real estate project
March 27 (UPI) -- Italian luxury fashion house Dolce&Gabbana is moving high design to Florida's high-rise real estate market, with its first condo hotel project in the United States.
Suspect arrested in Illinois stabbing spree that left 4 dead, 5 injured
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Suspect arrested in Illinois stabbing spree that left 4 dead, 5 injured
March 27 (UPI) -- An unnamed male suspect is in custody after going on a stabbing spree that killed four people and wounded five others in a Rockford, Ill., neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Judge mostly denies dismissal of Coinbase securities case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge mostly denies dismissal of Coinbase securities case
March 27 (UPI) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission can proceed with a jury trial in its federal lawsuit accusing cryptocurrency Coinbase of illegally selling securities, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
N.H. Rep. Ann McLane Kuster announces retirement after 12 years in Congress
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
N.H. Rep. Ann McLane Kuster announces retirement after 12 years in Congress
March 27 (UPI) -- After a dozen years, Democratic New Hampshire Rep. Ann McLane Kuster on Wednesday said this will be her last one in Congress.
Though U.S. economy shows signs of strength, poll shows third of Americans rate it as poor
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Though U.S. economy shows signs of strength, poll shows third of Americans rate it as poor
March 27 (UPI) -- A Gallup Poll on Americans' view of the U.S. economy published Wednesday indicated that while most still have a negative view of things, public sentiment on the economy has improved since polling last year.
$1.52B loan guarantee issued in effort to restart Michigan nuclear power plant
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
$1.52B loan guarantee issued in effort to restart Michigan nuclear power plant
March 27 (UPI) -- The Energy Department Wednesday announced a $1.52 billion loan guarantee for Holtec Palisades to finance restoration and restart of the Palisades nuclear power plant in Michigan.
Amazon invests another $2.75 billion in AI startup Anthropic
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Amazon invests another $2.75 billion in AI startup Anthropic
March 27 (UPI) -- Amazon Wednesday put another $2.75 billion into Anthropic, bringing its total AI technology investment in the company to $4 billion, its biggest outside venture investment to date.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia executed 32 Ukrainian POWs in past three months, routinely tortures captives, says U.N.
Russia executed 32 Ukrainian POWs in past three months, routinely tortures captives, says U.N.
Baltimore's bridge collapse recalls lessons of Florida tragedy decades ago
Baltimore's bridge collapse recalls lessons of Florida tragedy decades ago
U.S., South Korea launch task force to thwart North Korean oil smuggling
U.S., South Korea launch task force to thwart North Korean oil smuggling
Colombian Navy teams with U.S. partners to seize 3 tons of cocaine after water, air chase
Colombian Navy teams with U.S. partners to seize 3 tons of cocaine after water, air chase
New Jersey-sold ticket wins Tuesday's $1.3B Mega Millions jackpot
New Jersey-sold ticket wins Tuesday's $1.3B Mega Millions jackpot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement