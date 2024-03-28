Chris Christie turns down No Labels third-party presidential run

March 27 (UPI) -- Former Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie has turned down a No Labels third party "unity" ticket, as the group searches for a candidate to run against Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.
"I appreciate the encouragement I've gotten to pursue a third-party candidacy," the former New Jersey governor said Wednesday in a statement. "While I believe this is a conversation that needs to be had with the American people, I also believe that if there is not a pathway to win and if my candidacy in any way, shape or form would help Donald Trump become president again, then it is not the way forward."