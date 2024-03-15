Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 15, 2024 / 6:35 PM

Mike Pence says he will not endorse Donald Trump for president

By Ehren Wynder
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (pictured speaking at the National Celebrate Life Day Rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., in June) said Friday he would not endorse Donald Trump for president in 2024. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
1 of 2 | Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (pictured speaking at the National Celebrate Life Day Rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., in June) said Friday he would not endorse Donald Trump for president in 2024. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday he would not endorse Donald Trump for president in 2024.

Multiple media sources cited an interview with Fox News during which Pence said, "It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year."

Advertisement

"Donald Trump is pursuing and articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we governed on during our four years, and that's why I cannot in good conscience endorse Donald Trump in this campaign."

Pence said his decision was driven mostly by Trump's stance on the national debt, his stance on abortion and his reversal on a potential ban on TikTok.

Related

Trump has drawn criticism from abortion opponents for not supporting a federal abortion ban and criticizing Florida's six-week ban as "too harsh."

Despite this, Trump has taken credit for overturning Roe vs. Wade in 2022 after nominating three conservative Supreme Court justices.

Trump also reversed his opinion on legislation that would ban TikTok unless its Chinese parent company ByteDance sells the app. Trump said he now opposes the ban, "because there are a lot of people who talk that love it."

Advertisement

The former vice president first broke with Trump over his decision not to overturn the 2020 presidential election, certifying President Joe Biden's win. Pence later blamed Trump's "reckless words" for the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, where many protestors called for his hanging.

"I'm incredibly proud of the record of our administration," said Pence. "But that being said, during my presidential campaign, I made it clear there were profound differences between me and President Trump on a range of issues. And not just our differences on our constitutional duties that I exercised on Jan. 6."

Pence declined to say who he would vote for in November, except that he "would never vote for Joe Biden."

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie also refused to endorse Trump after his short-lived presidential campaign. Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, who ended her presidential bid earlier this month, also indicated she would not vote for Trump.

Other former primary rivals have fallen in line behind the presumptive GOP nominee. Vivek Ramaswamy, who dropped out after the Iowa caucuses in January, announced his support for Trump, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who suspended his campaign later that month, did so, as well.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Apple settles federal class-action suit over CEO's comments for $490 million
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Apple settles federal class-action suit over CEO's comments for $490 million
March 15 (UPI) -- Apple has agreed to pay $490 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that alleges CEO Tim Cook made false statements, according to a proposed settlement request filed in Oakland County, Calif., federal court.
Judge pushes Donald Trump's N.Y. hush-money trial to mid-April
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge pushes Donald Trump's N.Y. hush-money trial to mid-April
March 15 (UPI) -- The judge in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial in Manhattan agreed Friday to delay the start of the trial.
Joe Biden, Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar affirm support for Ukraine, Gaza
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Joe Biden, Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar affirm support for Ukraine, Gaza
March 15 (UPI) -- Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited the White House to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday, ahead of St. Patrick's Day. Public opinion of Biden has waned in Ireland over his stance on Israel.
National Association of Realtors agrees to $418M settlement in commission lawsuit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
National Association of Realtors agrees to $418M settlement in commission lawsuit
March 15 (UPI) -- The National Association of Realtors on Friday agreed to settle a series of lawsuits by paying $418 million in damages and eliminating its rules on commissions.
Brooklyn DA says no charges for NYC subway shooter who critically injured man in fight
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Brooklyn DA says no charges for NYC subway shooter who critically injured man in fight
March 15 (UPI) -- A 36-year-old man was in critical condition Thursday night after being shot following a confrontation on a crowded New York subway train, authorities said. The shooter was acting in self-defense, Brooklyn DA says.
U.S. Navy to christen new fast-attack submarine USS Idaho this weekend
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Navy to christen new fast-attack submarine USS Idaho this weekend
March 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy will christen the fast-attack nuclear submarine USS Idaho on Saturday in Groton, Conn.
Lead prosecutor resigns from Donald Trump election case; ruling keeps Fani Willis
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Lead prosecutor resigns from Donald Trump election case; ruling keeps Fani Willis
March 15 (UPI) -- The lead prosecutor in the Georgia election case against Donald Trump and others resigned from the case Friday after a judge ruled he must step aside for the Fulton County District Attorney's Office to continue.
Supreme Court declines to lift ban on drag show on Texas college campus
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court declines to lift ban on drag show on Texas college campus
March 15 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday denied a request from an LGBTQ student group to host a drag show on the campus of West Texas A&M University.
Search on for suspect who shot, killed New Mexico trooper on Interstate 40
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Search on for suspect who shot, killed New Mexico trooper on Interstate 40
March 15 (UPI) -- A New Mexico trooper was shot and killed Friday on Interstate 40 near Tucumcari, according to New Mexico State Police. The suspect was still at large late Friday morning local time.
Supreme Court rules on government officials blocking constituents on social media
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Supreme Court rules on government officials blocking constituents on social media
March 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday handed down a new legal test spelling out when public officials may or may not block members of the public on social media accounts.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 20 dead, 150 wounded in attack on Gaza food aid site
At least 20 dead, 150 wounded in attack on Gaza food aid site
Search on for suspect who shot, killed New Mexico trooper on Interstate 40
Search on for suspect who shot, killed New Mexico trooper on Interstate 40
Brooklyn DA says no charges for NYC subway shooter who critically injured man in fight
Brooklyn DA says no charges for NYC subway shooter who critically injured man in fight
McDonald's says global IT failure was not related to a 'cybersecurity event'
McDonald's says global IT failure was not related to a 'cybersecurity event'
Bernie Sanders introduces legislative proposal for 32-hour workweek
Bernie Sanders introduces legislative proposal for 32-hour workweek
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement