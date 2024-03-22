Trending
U.S. News
March 22, 2024 / 1:59 PM

Fisher-Price recalls Donald, Daisy Duck figures over choking hazard

By Simon Druker
Toy maker Fisher-Price is recalling tens of thousands of its Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figurines over choking concerns for young children. Photo courtesy of U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Toy maker Fisher-Price is recalling tens of thousands of its Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figurines over choking concerns for young children. Photo courtesy of U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

March 22 (UPI) -- Toy maker Fisher-Price is recalling tens of thousands of its Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figurines over choking concerns for young children.

The recall applies to about 204,000 units sold in the United States, as well as an additional 11,000 units in Canada, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission confirmed in a statement Thursday.

"The heads of the Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figures can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children," the recall notice states.

The toys are manufactured in China and part of a collection of six figurines featuring iconic Disney characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy and Pluto.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figures, take them away from children, and contact Fisher-Price to receive a pre-paid return label to return the two figures and receive a $10 refund," Fisher-Price said in the recall notice.

The other four figures included in the package are not affected.

The New York-based toy producer said it has received three reports of the heads detaching from the Donald Duck or Daisy Duck figures thus far. One of those did include the detached piece making its way into the mouth of a young child.

No injuries have been reported, the company said Thursday.

Several U.S. retailers including Walmart, Kohls, Meijer, HEB and Kroger stores carry the toys, which were available between May 2023 and February 2024 and retailed for approximately $20.

They were also sold through Amazon.com, Walmart.com and other online marketplaces.

