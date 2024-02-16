California collects 10,568 pieces of Transformers memorabilia

|Advertisement
Kaye said his love of the toy line began when he was about 3 or 4 years old in 1984.
"My family and I were in Sears, and they had a huge selection of Generation 1 Transformers toys," Kaye told Guinness World Records. "I was only allowed one, so I chose Hoist, a green and orange tow truck. That's where my hobby began."
Kaye said he completed his collection of the Generation 1 line when he was in college, but his collecting didn't stop there.
He said he kept collecting new releases, and also used the Internet to find Japan-exclusive figurines that never made it to U.S. stores.