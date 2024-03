A display at a street stand shows the Mega Millions jackpot and Powerball jackpot on Wall Street on Monday, in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Powerball and Mega Millions are both offering record-setting totals over the weekend as the lottery players are hoping to capture the first matching tickets in the game in months. No one matched the Powerball numbers on Thursday night of white balls 13, 22, 27, 54 and 66 with the Powerball number 9. The miss increased the Powerball grand jackpot to an estimated $750 million, the ninth-highest total in Powerball history. The cash value of the jackpot is $357.3 million. Advertisement

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since Jan. 1 when one ticket in Michigan won $842.4 million, Powerball's fifth-largest total ever.

On Friday night, Mega Millions will hold a drawing for its $977 million jackpot, the sixth-largest total ever. It has a cash value of $461 million. No one has won the Mega Millions grand prize since Dec. 8.

If no ticket matches Friday's number, the jackpot is likely to go over $1 billion for the sixth time in history. Four of those $1 billion jackpots have happened since 2021, with two of those happening last year.