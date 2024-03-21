Fifth Mississippi 'Goon Squad' deputy sentenced for role in torturing 2 Black men

1 of 2 | Michael Corey Jenkins (pictured before and after the assault committed by six former Rankin County Mississippi deputies) is one of 2 victims in the incident. A fifth deputy, Brett McAlpin, was sentenced Thursday to 27 years in prison for his role in the attack. Photo courtesy of Black Lawyers For Justice.

He pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy against rights, deprivation of rights under color of law, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and obstruction of justice.

McAlpin and five other former deputies burst into a home in Braxton without a warrant and for about 90 minutes assaulted and tortured Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker.

The torture included beating, tasering the victims, attempting to sexually assault them and shooting one of them in the mouth as they were held naked in handcuffs.

McAlpin apologized while addressing the court Thursday.

"Eddie Parker and Michael Jenkins, I want you to know I'm sorry for what you went through," McAlpin said.

A sixth former deputy, Joshua Hartfield, was to be sentenced later Thursday.

McAlpin was the fourth highest ranking member fo the Rankin County Sheriff's Department at the time he tortured Jenkins and Parker.

He could have prevented the torture, but took charge telling the other deputies to cover up the crimes.

"He ordered Dedmon to clean them up. He ordered Hartfield to get rid of their clothes. He directed Hartfield to get rid of surveillance video," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Perras. "He was the one who took Eddie Parker out of the room and [told him] to stick to the story. And Mr. Parker went along with it, not because he wanted to, but because McAlpin ran Rankin County and if he didn't, he would rot in jail."

Four other former deputies have already been sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

Christian Dedmon got 40 years. Hunter Elward, who shot Jenkins in the mouth during the torture ordeal, got 20 years. Jeffrey Middleton got 17 and a half years. Daniel Opdyke was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison.

Jenkins and Parker have filed a $400 million lawsuit alleging unlawful imprisonment and torture.