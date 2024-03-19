Trending
March 19, 2024 / 3:30 PM

Mississippi deputy sentenced to 20 years for 'Goon Squad' torture of 2 Black men

By Patrick Hilsman
A Mississippi sheriff's deputy, Hunter Elward, who took part in the torture of two Black men, including Michael Corey Jenkins (pictured in photos taken before and after the assault), was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Black Lawyers for Justice
March 19 (UPI) -- A former Mississippi sheriff's deputy who pleaded guilty to taking part in the torture and mock execution of two Black men was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Hunter Elward, who is white, was one of six officers who described themselves as part of a "Goon Squad" and who allegedly broke into a private residence in Braxton, Miss., last year and tortured two black men, Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Parker.

Elward, a former Rankin County, Miss., sheriff's deputy, pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to the assault, as did five other officers: Daniel Opdyke, Joshua Hartfield, Christian Dedmon, Jeffrey Middleton and Brett McAlpin. The other officers are expected to be sentenced this week.

Elward also was charged with discharging his firearm during a violent crime.

The officers were fired in June after having been placed on administrative leave.

According to a civil suit filed on behalf of Jenkins and Parker, the officers Tased the men more than a dozen times and used racial slurs against them. Additionally, the officers held guns to the men's heads and Elward accidentally fired a gun at Jenkins' mouth during a mock execution, causing permanent damage.

According to the suit, the assault lasted for about 90 minutes.

The incident began when a white local resident reportedly called one of the officers, Brett McAlpin, to report suspicious activity at an address where two Black men were staying with a white woman.

Prosecutors say the officers hit and kicked the two men, poured stuff on them and forced them to shower together. Prosecutors also say Elward and the other officers planted a gun on Jenkins.

On Monday, Jenkins and Parker's lawyer, Malik Shabazz, said "a strong message must be sent to that officer."

