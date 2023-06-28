Trending
June 28, 2023 / 10:21 AM

Sheriff fires Mississippi deputies sued for allegedly beating and torturing two men

By Doug Cunningham
Rankin County, Miss. Sheriff Bryan Bailey has fired deputies involved in the alleged beating and torturing of two Black men during a drug raid that triggered a $400 million lawsuit. Michael Corey Jenkins, seen in before and after photos, was also shot in the mouth by one of the deputies. Photo courtesy of Black Lawyers For Justice
June 28 (UPI) -- A Mississippi sheriff's department fired multiple deputies accused of beating and torturing two men during a drug raid on a home.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said during a news conference Tuesday that the deputies, who had previously been placed on administrative leave, were terminated on Friday following findings from an internal investigation.

"We understand that the alleged actions of these deputies has eroded the public's trust in our department. Rest assured that we will work diligently to restore that trust," Bailey said.

The sheriff didn't name the fired deputies but a lawsuit filed against the county and the sheriff's department names Hunter Elward, Brett McAlpin and Christian Dedmon as well as "John Doe Deputies 1-3."

Michale Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker said in a $400 million lawsuit that they were unlawfully imprisoned and tortured for 90 minutes during a raid by six Rankin County deputies on Jan. 24.

Jenkins, the suit said, was shot inside the mouth and severely injured by one of the deputies. The suit asserted that guns were put to their heads and deputies threatened to kill them.

According to the lawsuit, Jenkins suffered permanent injuries, including cognitive damage and disfigurement.

The suit alleges the men were handcuffed and "were repeatedly and directly" called "specific racial slurs by these White officers."

The men were tased 20-30 times, waterboarded, punched and slapped while handcuffed, according to the suit.

The lawsuit details the horrific alleged behavior, including attempts to sexually assault the men with "a dildo or sexual device."

"These shocking, sick and sadistic attempted sexual assaults were designed to harm and humiliate Jenkins and Parker," the lawsuit said.

The officers also threw eggs at the men and they were forced to shower together after the alleged abuse, according to the suit.

The deputies had no warrants to conduct the raid and had their body cameras turned off according to lawyers for Jenkins and Parker.

Black Lawyers for Justice attorney Malik Shabazz called the firings overdue.

"Today, a long overdue action was taken. The firing of the Rankin County Mississippi sheriff's deputies involved in the torture and shooting of Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker is a significant action on the path to justice for one of the worst law enforcement tragedies in recent memory," Shabazz said.

