Third Mississippi deputy sentenced for role in 'Goon Squad' torture of 2 Black men

Michael Corey Jenkins, pictured before and after being assaulted by six former Rankin County Sheriff's deputies. The third of the six deputies, Daniel Opdyke, was sentenced Wednesday. The fourth, Christian Dedmon, was set for sentencing later Wednesday afternoon. Photo courtesy of Black Lawyers For Justice.

March 20 (UPI) -- Former Mississippi sheriff's deputy Daniel Opdyke Wednesday became the third member of the self-described Rankin County "Goon Squad" sentenced to prison for the 2023 torture of two Black men. U.S. District Judge Tom Lee sentenced him to 17 and a half years in prison for his role in the prolonged beating and torture of Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Parker. Advertisement

Opdyke was immediately taken into custody.

Former deputy Christian Dedmon was set to be sentenced in federal court Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday two other former deputies were sentenced. Hunter Elward got 20 years in prison. Jeffrey Middleton was sentenced to more than 17 years.

Sentencing is expected for remaining former deputies Joshua Hartfield and Brett McAlpin Thursday.

Elward apologized during his sentencing Tuesday. Parker said he forgives him, but Jenkins told CNN afterward that Elward's apology meant nothing.

Middleton apologized, as well.

But Parker's victim's statement, read in court by attorney Mark Shabazz, said he doesn't think Middleton was remorseful.

All six men pleaded guilty in federal court in August to conspiracy against rights, deprivation of rights under color of law, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and obstruction of justice.

The six former deputies broke into a private home in Braxton, Miss. last year without a warrant and assaulted the Black men for about 90 minutes, using a Taser on them over a dozen times while using racial slurs against them, too.

In an accident during a mock execution, Elward fired a gun at Jenkin's mouth, causing permanent damage.

Guns were also held to both men's heads.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey fired the deputies in June 2023 for crimes against Jenkins and Parker.

The victims filed a $400 million lawsuit alleging unlawful imprisonment and torture.

In addition to being shot and hit with a Taser charge, the lawsuit said the men were waterboarded, punched while handcuffed naked, and were victimized by attempts to sexually assault them.