Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 20, 2024 / 2:12 PM

Third Mississippi deputy sentenced for role in 'Goon Squad' torture of 2 Black men

By Doug Cunningham
Michael Corey Jenkins, pictured before and after being assaulted by six former Rankin County Sheriff's deputies. The third of the six deputies, Daniel Opdyke, was sentenced Wednesday. The fourth, Christian Dedmon, was set for sentencing later Wednesday afternoon. Photo courtesy of Black Lawyers For Justice.
Michael Corey Jenkins, pictured before and after being assaulted by six former Rankin County Sheriff's deputies. The third of the six deputies, Daniel Opdyke, was sentenced Wednesday. The fourth, Christian Dedmon, was set for sentencing later Wednesday afternoon. Photo courtesy of Black Lawyers For Justice.

March 20 (UPI) -- Former Mississippi sheriff's deputy Daniel Opdyke Wednesday became the third member of the self-described Rankin County "Goon Squad" sentenced to prison for the 2023 torture of two Black men.

U.S. District Judge Tom Lee sentenced him to 17 and a half years in prison for his role in the prolonged beating and torture of Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Parker.

Advertisement

Opdyke was immediately taken into custody.

Former deputy Christian Dedmon was set to be sentenced in federal court Wednesday afternoon.

Related

On Tuesday two other former deputies were sentenced. Hunter Elward got 20 years in prison. Jeffrey Middleton was sentenced to more than 17 years.

Sentencing is expected for remaining former deputies Joshua Hartfield and Brett McAlpin Thursday.

Elward apologized during his sentencing Tuesday. Parker said he forgives him, but Jenkins told CNN afterward that Elward's apology meant nothing.

Middleton apologized, as well.

But Parker's victim's statement, read in court by attorney Mark Shabazz, said he doesn't think Middleton was remorseful.

All six men pleaded guilty in federal court in August to conspiracy against rights, deprivation of rights under color of law, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and obstruction of justice.

Advertisement

The six former deputies broke into a private home in Braxton, Miss. last year without a warrant and assaulted the Black men for about 90 minutes, using a Taser on them over a dozen times while using racial slurs against them, too.

In an accident during a mock execution, Elward fired a gun at Jenkin's mouth, causing permanent damage.

Guns were also held to both men's heads.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey fired the deputies in June 2023 for crimes against Jenkins and Parker.

The victims filed a $400 million lawsuit alleging unlawful imprisonment and torture.

In addition to being shot and hit with a Taser charge, the lawsuit said the men were waterboarded, punched while handcuffed naked, and were victimized by attempts to sexually assault them.

Latest Headlines

EPA finalizes new rule to boost EVs on market by 2032
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
EPA finalizes new rule to boost EVs on market by 2032
March 20 (UPI) -- The White House released on Wednesday a finalized new Environmental Protection Agency rule regulating vehicles that leans heavily on a significant increase in electric and hybrid cars on the market in eight years.
Because of weather, forecasters warn 2024 could be bad for allergy sufferers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Because of weather, forecasters warn 2024 could be bad for allergy sufferers
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that it could be a bad year for allergies due to the weather.
Judge allows appeal of ruling keeping DA on Donald Trump election case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge allows appeal of ruling keeping DA on Donald Trump election case
March 20 (UPI) -- Fulton County, Ga., Judge Scott McAfee will allow former President Donald Trump and others to immediately appeal his decision to allow Fani Willis to remain on the election subversion case.
Ron DeSantis, who dropped out of presidential race, finishes third in Fla. primary
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ron DeSantis, who dropped out of presidential race, finishes third in Fla. primary
March 20 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' White House aspirations were put on hold when he suspended his campaign in January. On Tuesday, he came in third place in his home state's Republican primary.
Georgia set to move ahead with execution of Willie James Pye
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Georgia set to move ahead with execution of Willie James Pye
March 20 (UPI) -- Georgia officials refused to stop the planned Wednesday night execution of a man convicted in the 1993 death of his former girlfriend after his attorney filed for clemency because of his intellectual disability.
PACS, investors are biggest donors to Joe Biden, Donald Trump
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
PACS, investors are biggest donors to Joe Biden, Donald Trump
March 20 (UPI) -- With the field for the November presidential election narrowed to a rematch of 2020 between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, campaign donors have a clearer picture of where to put their money.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $977 million after no winner Tuesday
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $977 million after no winner Tuesday
March 20 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions grand prize lottery soared to $977 million after no one matched all the winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing, officials said.
Federal Reserve to release interest rate decision Wednesday afternoon
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal Reserve to release interest rate decision Wednesday afternoon
March 20 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve's Wednesday meeting is being watched closely by economists and consumers alike for signs of possible interest rate cuts, and the decision will be released in the afternoon.
Intel gets $8.5 billion in CHIPS funding for semiconductor expansion in four states
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Intel gets $8.5 billion in CHIPS funding for semiconductor expansion in four states
March 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to announce in Arizona where $8.5 billion in direct funding and $11 billion in loans to Intel to expand its facilities in four states to boost the country's domestic chips supply chain.
Federal appeals court blocks Texas law allowing police to arrest migrants
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Federal appeals court blocks Texas law allowing police to arrest migrants
March 20 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court late Tuesday blocked a Texas law permitting state police to arrest migrants suspected of illegally entering the country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump files defamation suit against ABC News, Stephanopoulos
Trump files defamation suit against ABC News, Stephanopoulos
2 Mississippi deputies sentenced for roles in 'Goon Squad' torture of 2 Black men
2 Mississippi deputies sentenced for roles in 'Goon Squad' torture of 2 Black men
After merger failure, JetBlue now says it will cut back flights, routes
After merger failure, JetBlue now says it will cut back flights, routes
Mexico says it will not accept migrants deported by Texas under new state law
Mexico says it will not accept migrants deported by Texas under new state law
Customs officials warn about risks of popular Easter egg tradition on Southwest border
Customs officials warn about risks of popular Easter egg tradition on Southwest border
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement