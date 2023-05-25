Trending
May 25, 2023 / 4:36 AM

3 ex-Jackson police officers charged with homicide over death of Black man

By Darryl Coote

May 25 (UPI) -- Three former Jackson police officers have been indicted for homicide over the New Year's Eve death of a 41-year-old Black man in their custody.

During a press conference Wednesday, Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced that a grand jury returned an indictment last week charging former officers Avery Willis and Kenya McCarty with second-degree murder and former officer James Land with manslaughter for the death of Keith Murriel.

Murriel was killed Dec. 31 during what Jackson police initially said was an "medical emergency" at the Extended Stay hotel on Beasley Road in the Mississippi capital where the officers were called over a trespassing complaint.

Footage from police-worn body cameras of that night was released Wednesday showing officers tackle Murriel to the ground where he is tased multiple times. Attorneys have said in a lawsuit filed against the officers that their client was shocked 80 times.

Jackson Mayor Mayor Chokwe Antar called the footage "voluminous."

"We believe that we have seen actions, which are excessive, disheartening and tragic, and we believe that is not representative of the vision of public safety that not only this administration wants to put forward but that we believe that the men and women within the Jackson Police Department want to put forward," he said.

"We want to build a vision of public safety, which is based in community love and also based on trust within our community, and these actions appear not to be consistent with those visions."

Acting police chief Joseph Wade asked the residents of their city during the press conference to continue to support his officers.

"We at JPD will continue to be transparent and we will continue to have accountability measures in place, not only from the bottom up, but the top down as we move forward," he pledged.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs sweeping election bill; NAACP, LWVF sue
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs sweeping election bill; NAACP, LWVF sue
May 25 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed into law an omnibus election bill that attracted litigation from organizations who accuse the legislation of being voter suppression.
DHS warns of violence targeting gov't, minority communities ahead of 2024 election
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DHS warns of violence targeting gov't, minority communities ahead of 2024 election
May 25 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security is warning the public of the threat of terrorism in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election and as legislatures and the judiciary make decisions on sociopolitical issues.
Biden calls for tougher gun laws at one-year anniversary ceremony of Uvalde shooting
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Biden calls for tougher gun laws at one-year anniversary ceremony of Uvalde shooting
May 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called for tougher gun laws Wednesday as he and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a ceremony at the White House, marking the one-year anniversary of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Ron DeSantis enters presidential race on record of incendiary policies, anti-'wokeness'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ron DeSantis enters presidential race on record of incendiary policies, anti-'wokeness'
May 24 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis entered the 2024 race for president on Wednesday on the heels of a legislative session that brought a new level of conservatism to his record.
Sen. Bernie Sanders urges Joe Biden to use 14th Amendment on debt limit
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Sen. Bernie Sanders urges Joe Biden to use 14th Amendment on debt limit
May 24 (UPI) -- As the United States inches closer to what would be its first-ever default on the national debt, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., called on President Joe Biden to enact the 14th Amendment.
DeSantis 2024 campaign launch on Twitter plagued by technical problems
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
DeSantis 2024 campaign launch on Twitter plagued by technical problems
May 24 (UPI) -- Twitter owner Elon Musk's live interview with Ron DeSantis on Wednesday got off to a rocky start marred with technical issues as the Florida governor announced that he will run for president.
$45 million in DOE grants will help non-profits cut energy use in buildings
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
$45 million in DOE grants will help non-profits cut energy use in buildings
May 24 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday announced $45 million in new funding to reduce energy usage in buildings that are owned by nonprofit organizations.
Victim paralyzed in 'unprovoked' NYC subway pushing attack
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Victim paralyzed in 'unprovoked' NYC subway pushing attack
May 24 (UPI) -- The attack on a Manhattan subway platform that left a woman partially paralyzed, was apparently entirely random, prosecutors said Wednesday as they outlined their case against the suspect.
Capitol rioter Richard Barnett, pictured in Pelosi's office, sentenced to 4.5 years
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Capitol rioter Richard Barnett, pictured in Pelosi's office, sentenced to 4.5 years
May 24 (UPI) -- Richard Barnett, photographed with his foot propped on a desk in Nancy Pelosi's office during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison.
Congressional panel places blame on regulators, execs for recent bank failures
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Congressional panel places blame on regulators, execs for recent bank failures
WASHINGTON, May 24 (UPI) -- Members of Congress on Wednesday maintained that federal regulators, as well as bank executives, should be held accountable for the failure of the Silicon Valley Bank and other two banks.
