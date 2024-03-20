Trending
March 20, 2024 / 9:32 AM

Federal Reserve to release interest rate decision Wednesday afternoon

By Doug Cunningham
As the Federal Reserve meets Wednesday, economists were expecting no interest rate cut for this meeting. The Fed continues to adhere to its position that more data is needed before cuts can begin. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in February that the data has to indicate a sustainable path back to a 2% annual inflation rate. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
March 20 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve will deliver its latest interest rate decision following the conclusion of its Wednesday meeting as economists and consumers alike look for signs of possible interest rate cuts.

Based on recent Fed statements and overall messaging most economists are expecting there will be no rate cut announcement Wednesday.

"They'll make it clear that they're obviously not ready to cut rates. They need a few more data points to feel confident that inflation is heading back to target. I expect them to reaffirm three rate cuts this year, so that would suggest the first rate cut would be in June," Moody Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi told CNBC.

That's a turnaround from earlier this year, when market traders thought the Fed could begin interest rate cuts as soon as March.

It's not just economists watching and wondering about the Fed's interest rate decisions. Consumers in the market for a new car or home are anticipating interest rate cuts to make those big-ticket items more affordable.

Economic analysts expect Wednesday's Fed decision to adhere to the prior Fed guidance of waiting until economic data shows evidence that the inflation goal of 2% is really on track before cutting rates.

"The Fed does not want to repeat the same mistake made in the 1970s by declaring that they have conquered inflation too soon, only to have it reemerge," Villanova University economics professor and former Fed economist Victor Li told CBS News.

Li added that the Fed understands that it can sabotage a soft economic landing and possibly trigger a recession if interests rates stay high for too long.

In January the Fed chose to keep interest rates unchanged.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said then that "economic activity has been expanding at a growing pace. We've had very strong growth going into the fourth quarter."

But he added that six months of strong economic activity doesn't mean inflation will keep going down and said the Fed needs to see data evidence that inflation is headed sustainably toward 2%.

Consumer spending ticked up in January, matching economists expectations, with the personal consumption index increasing 0.3% from the previous month. It was 2.4% higher than the year before.

Powell said in February that while confidence is rising that interest rate cuts could begin in 2024, "We just want some more confidence before we take that very important step of beginning to cut interest rates."

